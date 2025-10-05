Garrett Wilson Makes Blunt Admission After Jets' Crushing Week 5 Loss
The New York Jets are one of two teams in the NFL that hasn't won a game this year, joined by the Tennessee Titans, who are trailing the Arizona Cardinals at the time of writing this. Aaron Glenn and the Jets couldn't have asked for a worse start to the season.
They're losing in multiple ways, too. The Jets have beaten themselves at points as they've made crucial mistakes near the end of games. Fumbles, discipline issues, and special teams blunders have haunted the Jets throughout the year. But there are also games like the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys games in which the Jets are beat down from start to finish.
At this point, the glass is looking half empty in New York. Players, coaches, and members of the media continue to try to look on the bright side, but they're running out of positive things to hold onto.
Practice isn't translating to game success for the Jets
One of the biggest things that the Jets' players and coaches continue to hold onto is how well the team is practicing. It seems like each week, the coaches and players are excited for the game because of how well the team practiced and prepared. But they still come out flat when the lights are the brightest.
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson recently addressed this issue after the Jets suffered a huge loss to the Cowboys in Week 5.
“If my best reps are on Thursday that doesn’t help us. I got to be at my best on Sundays. We got to be at our best on Sundays," Wilson said following the loss to the Cowboys, via The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
It doesn't matter how well a team practices or prepares if they show up flat during the games. The Jets continue to rave about how well practice is going, but they continue to be outmatched and underprepared when matched up with another team.
At a certain point, something is going to have to change. Wilson is one of the only players on the team who's willing to speak out about the biggest issues in New York. The Jets need to find a way to translate a good week of practice to a good game or else they could be staring at a two or three win season.
