Jets Emerging As Trade Suitor For Eagles Star WR In Way-Too-Early Buzz
The New York Jets decided to shock the NFL world at the trade deadline when they moved Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams for a slew of top draft picks.
The Jets were expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, but nobody seemed to expect them to trade this much talent. Now, they're perfectly set up to make some big moves in the future.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently listed the Jets as a potential fit in a trade for AJ Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles. This idea could make a lot of sense given all the draft capital the Jets added at the trade deadline.
Jets could be a fit for AJ Brown in a trade this offseason
"Despite the swirling trade rumors around A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles general manager and serial dealmaker, Howie Roseman retained the three-time Pro Bowl receiver and explained why to reporters," Moton wrote. "The Eagles are trying to become repeat champions. So, of course, with a 6-2 record, they would prefer to keep their No. 1 wide receiver, but Roseman may be open to a deal in the offseason if Brown continues to express his frustrations with the offense.
"Looking ahead, the Eagles could trade Brown for a first-round pick and an additional selection, then draft his replacement, as the Tennessee Titans did when they traded him to Philadelphia in 2022. Brown will turn 29 in June, which is still the back-end prime of his career. Philadelphia should be able to command at least a first-rounder for him, assuming he's healthy for the 2026 term."
The Jets have five first round picks in the next two years. They have two in 2026 and three in 2027, which puts them in the perfect decision to use one of the five selections to land a franchise quarterback, one of the selection to acquire Brown, and the other three to build the roster up.
Brown would fit perfectly for the Jets going forward, but this idea only makes sense if they can find a franchise quarterback.
The additional draft capital that the Jets added at the trade deadline gives them quite a lot of flexibility going forward. Blockbuster moves like a trade for Brown are suddenly much more realistic.
