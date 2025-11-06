Jets Country

Steve Wilks Sends Message To Jets All-Pro LB After Sudden Benching

The Jets opted to bench linebacker Quincy Williams because of poor production this year...

Zach Pressnell

Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets came into the trade deadline with some clear trade candidates on the roster. But they didn't opt to trade the expiring contracts like Quincy Williams. Instead, they decided to trade Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner in an attempt to net as many top draft picks as possible.

But those massive trades weren't the only changes they made on defense. Despite holding onto (Quincy) Williams, the Jets opted to bench him going forward, sliding him down on the depth chart.

"I don't know. I came in on Monday and was the 2, so I didn't really understand what was going on," Williams said when discussing being benched after being on the trade block. "I kind of had those thoughts also, but it was one of those things where I told the Jets I wanted to be a Jet for the long term."

Jets defensive coordinator shares details of Quincy Williams benching

New York Jets linebacker Quincy William
New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) gives high-fives to fans after Gang Green who their final game of the season, 32-20, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was insistent that the team wasn't benching Williams as some kind of motivation tactic. Wilks also echoed his belief in his All-Pro linebacker.

"I don't want to use motivation. I believe in grown men conversations," Wilks said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. "You don't have different tactics to motivate guys, you just have grown men conversations. You put out there exactly what they need to do and I think he understands that. He's willing to correct some of those things. That's what I like about him as a person."

Williams hasn't been great this season, but benching him feels a bit harsh. Still, he's going to be a key piece of the defense going forward.

“He’s still a major part of what we want to accomplish and get done," Wilks said, via Rosenblatt. "It’s just the details we talk about …. He’s still going to be part of what we try to accomplish and get done.”

With Williams' contract expiring at the end of the season, the Jets have a few months to decide if he's going to fit into their long-term plans on defense. New York's idea of benching him likely indicates this is Williams' final year with the team.

More NFL: Quinnen Williams Breaks Silence After Shocking Cowboys-Jets Trade

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News