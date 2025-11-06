Steve Wilks Sends Message To Jets All-Pro LB After Sudden Benching
The New York Jets came into the trade deadline with some clear trade candidates on the roster. But they didn't opt to trade the expiring contracts like Quincy Williams. Instead, they decided to trade Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner in an attempt to net as many top draft picks as possible.
But those massive trades weren't the only changes they made on defense. Despite holding onto (Quincy) Williams, the Jets opted to bench him going forward, sliding him down on the depth chart.
"I don't know. I came in on Monday and was the 2, so I didn't really understand what was going on," Williams said when discussing being benched after being on the trade block. "I kind of had those thoughts also, but it was one of those things where I told the Jets I wanted to be a Jet for the long term."
Jets defensive coordinator shares details of Quincy Williams benching
But Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was insistent that the team wasn't benching Williams as some kind of motivation tactic. Wilks also echoed his belief in his All-Pro linebacker.
"I don't want to use motivation. I believe in grown men conversations," Wilks said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. "You don't have different tactics to motivate guys, you just have grown men conversations. You put out there exactly what they need to do and I think he understands that. He's willing to correct some of those things. That's what I like about him as a person."
Williams hasn't been great this season, but benching him feels a bit harsh. Still, he's going to be a key piece of the defense going forward.
“He’s still a major part of what we want to accomplish and get done," Wilks said, via Rosenblatt. "It’s just the details we talk about …. He’s still going to be part of what we try to accomplish and get done.”
With Williams' contract expiring at the end of the season, the Jets have a few months to decide if he's going to fit into their long-term plans on defense. New York's idea of benching him likely indicates this is Williams' final year with the team.
More NFL: Quinnen Williams Breaks Silence After Shocking Cowboys-Jets Trade