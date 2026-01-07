One Jets Player Who Should Be One-And-Done

If the New York Jets get the quarterback position right in 2026, they could expedite this rebuild.

New York is strapped with plenty of salary cap space -- over $66 million, per Over The Cap -- and a handful of high-end draft picks thanks to the Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams trade over the next two NFL Drafts. The Jets have the tools to build around a quarterback, but now they need to find one. It's easier said than done. The Jets just tried to roll the dice on Justin Fields in 2025, but things unfortunately didn't work out.

Fields is under contract for the 2026 season, but the team arguably should move on. Fields has upside and talent. In the right system, this guy could be like the signal-callers we've seen over the last few years have resurgent campaigns, like Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold, among others. Fields is a dual-threat option who is just 26 years old. He's guaranteed $10 million in 2026. While this is the case, the Jets should steer into a potential long-term option in the NFL Draft. If the Jets were to draft a rookie, having an established veteran would be a wise move.

The Jets should move on

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Fields is someone who is young who realistically could land another starting role somewhere else, or at least compete for one.

The New England Patriots paired Drake Maye with Jacoby Brissett as a rookie. He's someone with plenty of experience, but not a long-term person to compete with for the starting job. The New York Giants did the same with Jaxson Dart and an aging Russell Wilson this season.

That's why the Jets should move on from Fields. He's talented, but if the Jets could get some sort of trade done or even just move on, that could open the door for another veteran. Maybe someone like Wilson or even Joe Flacco to come in and pair with a rookie and try to develop this thing from the ground up.

