What Perfect Offseason Looks Like For The Jets

Over the next few months, there's going to be a lot of things said about how the New York Jets can improve. When you go 3-14 in a season with five straight losses of 23 points or more to end a campaign, that's going to be the case.

There will be players and defensive coordinator candidates linked to the team left and right, but what would a perfect offseason actually look like for New York? Let's dive in and try to answer that very question.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Jets have room to grow

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Quarterback

This is the question of the offseason. There have already been a handful of veteran options linked to the franchise as well as prospects coming over to the NFL this offseason. For New York, it needs a long-term option. That's easier said than done. The Jets have been searching for years. One team to try to emulate right now would be the New Orleans Saints. They rolled with Spencer Rattler for the first half of the 2025 season while the rookie Tyler Shough learned the ropes. He took over and shined in the second half, including against the Jets.



Fernando Mendoza would be the best option in the 2026 NFL Draft, but it doesn't seem likely with the Las Vegas Raiders holding the No. 1 pick. If Dante Moore enters the draft, he would be a good option with the No. 2 pick. Then, the Jets should bring in a veteran to show the rookie the ropes and help to bring them along. Maybe someone like Russell Wilson who spent the 2025 season with the New York Giants and has done a bit of everything in the NFL. He's a Super Bowl champion, a 10-time Pro Bowler, and has experience helping a rookie along in 2025 in Jaxson Dart. A quarterback room of Wilson and Moore would be a good way to not punt on the 2026 season while also bringing a young guy along.

Receiver

Garrett Wilson is the top dog and already has his long-term deal. Adonai Mitchell showed some big-play ability after coming to town. John Metchie III will be a restricted free agent and it wouldn't hurt to bring him back on a cheap deal. The team also should be in the market for another playmaker in free agency. Deebo Samuel Sr. would be a good fit in free agency. A receiver room featuring Wilson, Mitchell, Samuel, Metchie, and Arian Smith would give a quarterback plenty of options.

Running Back

Breece Hall will be a free agent this winter. Retaining him, either with a new deal or the franchise tag would be for the best.

Offensive Line

The Jets' offensive line is actually in a good place overall. New York already gave Josh Myers an extension. The next bet should be handing either Alijah Vera-Tucker or John Simpson a new deal to secure the guard spot.

Defense

The Jets' biggest needs will be at least one pass rusher, a cornerback, and a safety. The Jets traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams away and made due afterward. Adding more depth at both of their positions would be good. Another safety is important because Andre Cisco is heading back to free agency.

NFL Draft

Start with a quarterback and then fill in from there. If the Jets could come away with at least one offensive lineman, a safety, another receiver, and an edge rusher, that would be the way to go.

Overall

If the Jets come out of this offseason with a rookie quarterback, a veteran quarterback, one high-end receiver, retain Hall and either Vera-Tucker or Simpson, and then add a few pieces to the defense, that would be a start.

More NFL: Jets Sign Five Players As Offseason Overhaul Begins