Jets’ Breece Hall Predicted to Sign With Super Bowl Team

The New York Jets would be wise to find a way to keep running back Breece Hall around for the 2026 season and beyond.

Hall arguably is the best pending free agent running back in a group that includes Travis Etienne Jr., Javonte Williams and Kenneth Walker III, among others. Hall is 24 years old and is coming off a season with 1,065 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 36 catches, 350 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

What makes Hall stand out is his ability to not only thrive on the ground, but also in the passing game. Although his receiving numbers weren't prolific in 2025, this is a guy who had 57 catches in 2024 and 76 catches in 2023. With more opportunities, he's a game-changer. The Jets have the tools to keep him around, but CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles predicted that Hall will end up leaving and joining the NFC Champion Seattle Seahawks.

The Jets shouldn't let Breece Hall walk

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball asNew England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"No. 9. RB Breece Hall: Seahawks," Pereles wrote. "Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in the playoffs, and Kenneth Walker III is set to be a free agent. Hall isn't as elusive as Walker, but he is a smooth operator with some impressive explosiveness, and he's a better pass catcher. Other suitors: Chiefs, Broncos."

Now, would it make sense for the Seahawks to be in the market for a running back? Sure. Charbonnet is hurt and Walker is a pending free agent and arguably isn't at the level of Hall. Seattle is a few weeks away from facing off against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl as well, so it should be an elite landing spot for free agents.

But the Jets are loaded with salary cap space and also have the franchise tag at their disposal. The Jets already lost talent this season by trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams away. If the Jets weren't planning on keeping Hall around, they could've traded him too. But the Jets didn't trade him and could simply use the franchise tag if a long-term deal doesn't get agreed to.

The idea of Hall to Seattle makes sense, but shouldn't become a reality.

