Tanner Engstrand Update Shows Changes Coming for Jets

The New York Jets aren't leaving any stone unturned this offseason.

After a 3-14 2025 season, the Jets have already made significant changes to their operations this offseason. Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported on Friday that the Jets were firing Charles London, Eric Washington, Roosevelt Williams, Scott Turner, Aaron Curry and Alonso Escalante. Wilson also reported that offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrad was sticking around with the franchise, but that his role with the team was shifting.

On Saturday, SNY's Connor Hughes provided an update on where things stand.

The Jets are making changes

Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

"From my understanding, nothing has been finalized with Tanner Engstrand’s role for the 2026 season, per sources," Hughes wrote. "Sources close to the Jets OC told SNY that he has expressed in recent days he doesn’t anticipate calling plays this coming season. We’ll see what ends up happening.

"This was Engstrand’s first season as a play caller. The Jets offense ranked 29th in yards per game (263.6) and points per game (17.6). The Jets have not announced any offensive coordinator interviews. They are closing in on hiring their new DC. Theoretically, they could hire a veteran offensive consultant and have him call plays."

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that the Aaron Glenn recently reached out to "multiple offensive assistants."

"Aaron Glenn is still working through what Tanner Engstrand's role will be on the staff. There is a feeling that it could be adjusted, per sources, though no final decisions have been made yet," Rosenblatt wrote. "It should be noted, though, that Glenn recently has reached out to multiple offensive assistants about the prospect of calling plays for the Jets, according to sources."

The Jets averaged the fourth-fewest yards per game in 2025 with 263.6 total yards per game. The Jets averaged the fewest passing yards per game by a wide margin. The Jets averaged just 140.3 passing yards per game. The Cleveland Browns had the second-fewest passing yards per game at 165.2 yards per game. Rushing-wise, the Jets were much better and finished the season 10th in the league with 123.3 rushing yards per game.

Changes are on the horizon.

