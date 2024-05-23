Top Photos: Detroit Lions OTAs 3

With a solid free agency that targeted veterans with high upside and a draft that added young defensive backs and offensive linemen, head coach Dan Campbell was all smiles ahead of a Thursday practice at the team's Allen Park facility.
“Yeah, everything has progressed nicely here," Campbell said. "I felt like it was another good year, another good – you know the process of where we are at going into year four. I thought (general manager) Brad (Holmes) and his crew -- I swear every year, I’m like, ‘How can this get more efficient?’ Because it is so efficient right now, and he does it.
"It’s unbelievable. He’s a machine. I love the players that we got, free agency obviously, the draft, the level we’re at here. We’re just in a pretty good place right now. We really are, we’re in a good place. We got our guys signed back, that was big to be able to get (Jared) Goff and (Amon-Ra St. Brown) 'Saint' and (Penei) Sewell, those were a priority. It’s been really good for us. It has. We’re sitting in a good place right now.”
Here is a collection of the top photographs taken at Lions practice on Thursday, May 23.
Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) practices football maneuvers with Connor Galvin (76) during the organized team activities in Allen Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
Lions cornerbacks Amik Robertson, left, and Terrion Arnold run off the field after the organized team activities in Allen Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams practices his release and catch during the organized team activities in Allen Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, center, slaps hands with Kyle Peko (96) during the organized team activities in Allen Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
Lions linebackers Derrick Barnes, left, and Mitchell Agude practice during the organized team activities in Allen Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
Lions backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld runs off the field after the organized team activities in Allen Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
Lions quarterback Jared Goff, left, talks with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as they walk off the practice field after the organized team activities in Allen Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker practices during the organized team activities in Allen Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell stretches during the organized team activities in Allen Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
Lions quarterback Jared Goff stretches during the organized team activities in Allen Park on Thursday, May 23, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
