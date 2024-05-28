Detroit Lions 2025 Offseason Could Be Vastly Different
The Detroit Lions offseason program next year could look vastly different if a new NFLPA proposal, one currently in the final stages of being written, is ratified.
According to NFL media, a proposal is being finalized that would change when players would report to their respective organizations and include a ramp up period ahead of training camp in lieu of organized team activities.
With the new proposal, there would be no voluntary on-field work and players would begin reporting to their organizations in either mid-June or early July.
The league's offseason regime currently consists of three phases that takes place over the course of nine weeks.
Detroit has completed meetings (Phase 1), on-field individual drills (Phase 2) and is now participating organized team activities (Phase 3).
Mandatory minicamp is the only portion of the offseason regime that is a requirement for all players to attend.
According to NFL.com, "The NFLPA is working to finalize a proposal to overhaul the offseason starting as soon as 2025, eliminating voluntary on-field work in the spring in favor of a longer training camp ramp-up, with players reporting in mid-June to early July, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the plan.
"Per Pelissero, the NFLPA has consulted medical and performance experts to create a solution for reducing injuries and maximizing players' recovery time. Under the potential proposal, virtual classroom work would still be permitted in the spring, but no practices until camp."
The Lions will take the field for Week 2 of organized team activities this week.
