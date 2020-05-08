3 Most Exciting Games on Lions' 2020 Schedule

The NFL finally released its schedule yesterday evening, slowly bringing us back to sports normalcy.

The Lions released their schedule with the social simulation video game series “Animal Crossing” as the theme, and it immediately had the Lions’ fanbase yearning for the season to come.

For those who haven’t seen the Lions’ 2020 schedule yet, click here.

While there are no prime-time television games for Detroit in 2020, there are a few intriguing matchups that I am counting down the days till.

Here are the three matchups that I’m the most excited for:

1.) Week 12 - November 26 vs. Texans (Thanksgiving Day)

There are few other traditions in sports that compare to Thanksgiving Day NFL football. The Lions have been playing on Thanksgiving since 1934, with the exception of 1939-44. It is tradition in Detroit, and for me personally, it’s one of the best games of the year. The Texans bring an exciting football team to town, with an electric quarterback in Deshaun Watson. If the Texans and Lions both live up to their expectations in 2020, this Week 12 matchup could be pivotal for playoff placement.

2.) Week 14 - December 13 vs. Packers

The Packers took the season series against the Lions last year, 2-0, but in a crazy fashion. Despite the Lions leading for nearly the entire time in each game, the Packers pulled out both contests. The Packers and Lions have matched up extremely well the last couple of seasons, and the two contests in 2020 should be no different. After finishing a game shy of the Super Bowl a season ago, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers should be well on their way back to that same level of success. If Matthew Stafford and the Lions have anything to say about it, however, this late-season affair should be another great one.

3.) Week 16 - December 26 or 27 vs. Buccaneers

The talk of the offseason has circled around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the new man under center for them, Tom Brady. Brady shocked the NFL world, and signed a two-year deal with Tampa Bay this offseason, instantly propelling the franchise into the Super Bowl conversation in 2020. The Bucs make their way up to the Motor City in late December, and could be vying for playoff position at this time. Regardless of where the Lions stand at this point in the season, this game will bring lots of attention to Detroit. Out of all 16 games, this one is the one I look forward to the most.

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging on across the globe, we have no idea if this schedule will go on as planned or if a modified version will take place. If it goes off without a change, though, these three games will be the ones I focus on the most.

