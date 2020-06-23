AllLions
All Lions: New Lions Owner Plans to Be 'Hands-On'

John Maakaron

Just a couple of hours into her tenure as the new primary owner of the Detroit Lions, Sheila Ford Hamp began to lay the groundwork for her new role.

Speaking with Detroit media via a Zoom conference call, Ford Hamp explained her vision for how she will run the organization.

“I plan to be very hands-on,” Ford Hamp said. “One of my first things I want to do is set up with Rod (Wood) some meetings with other parts of the organization that I really don’t know that well. I really want to take a deep dive and understand the whole thing.”

She explained that she will not make immediate or drastic changes until she is able to gain more knowledge regarding all facets of the Lions organization. 

“I don’t plan to meddle, but I plan to be informed enough so that I can make good decisions at the top,” Ford Hamp said.

Let's take a look at the rest of the coverage around the web involving the change in Lions ownership.

  • Jeremy Reisman at Pride of Detroit discussed his five takeaways from the introductory press conference.
  • Jeff Risdon at USA Today's Lions Wire reported on how Ford Hamp would support the decision to sign Colin Kaepernick, if Detroit general manager Bob Quinn wanted to execute the move. 
  • Matt Wenzel of MLive details the 10 defining moments of Martha Ford's tenure running the Lions.
  • Justin Rogers of The Detroit News explains how Ford Hamp plans to continue to support her players' fight for social justice.

