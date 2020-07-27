Important Questions for the Lions ahead of Training Camp

The Detroit Lions, along with the rest of the NFL's 32 franchises, will report for training camp Tuesday.

The start of camp brings with it a myriad of questions for the Lions -- a 3-12-1 team in 2019 -- to answer.

The organization's head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn have to bank on a significant amount of question marks being resolved in order to likely still have their jobs at season's end.

Without further ado, here are the five biggest questions for the Lions entering training camp.

Who will replace Graham Glasgow at right guard?

There's no doubt that the fifth-year pro will be tough to replace.

Glasgow, who inked a four-year, $44 million deal with the Broncos this offseason, finished as Pro Football Focus' ninth-ranked offensive guard in 2019. He also was one of just five offensive guards in the NFL last season to suit up for more than 10 games and allow no sacks, according to PFF.

As for who's going to replace him, it likely will end up being a battle between first-year players Jonah Jackson, an Ohio State product, and Logan Stenberg, a Kentucky product.

Jackson is expected to be the favorite in the clubhouse for the job, after being selected with the Lions' first of back-to-back picks on offensive guards in this past April's NFL Draft. Jackson was taken in the third round at No. 75 overall, while Stenberg was taken at No. 121 overall in the fourth round.

It should be one of the team's most interesting position battles to follow during training camp.

Will the pass rush be improved?

Quinn made a concerted effort to improve the defense this offseason. And boy, did he need to.

The Lions allowed the 26th-most points per game in 2019 at 26.4 a game, and also allowed the 31st-most yards per game at 400.4 yards a contest, including a league-worst 284.4 passing yards per contest.

Quinn proceeded to go out and acquire veteran defensive backs Duron Harmon and Desmond Trufant, as well as cornerback Jeff Okudah via the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

He also filled the void created by run-stuffing defensive lineman Damon "Snacks" Harrison's release via the free-agent acquisition of former Patriots nose tackle Danny Shelton.

And he found a very competent replacement for linebacker Devon Kennard by acquiring another former member of the Patriots in Jamie Collins.

So, Quinn should be commended for making upgrades to the defense.

However, he failed to effectively address one glaring need: the need for a significant boost to the pass-rushing department.

It was the definition of anemic a year ago, with just two members of the 2019 roster recording five or more sacks: defensive end Trey Flowers and Kennard (both with seven).

The next highest sack total was shared by four guys that posted two sacks a piece: linebackers Jarrad Davis, Jahlani Tavai and Christian Jones, as well as Harrison.

Collins, while in New England, matched Flowers' sack total from a season ago.

However, in the two-and-a-half years Collins spent prior in Cleveland, he never recorded more than four sacks in a campaign.

So, the verdict is still out on whether Collins can be productive outside of New England.

The only other notable move Quinn made to improve the pass rush was drafting Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara's brother Julian Okwara in the third round.

Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports

Julian was a productive stand-up EDGE rusher during his time at Notre Dame, but failed to play in a full season in 2019 due to a fractured left fibula.

The injury red flag coupled with his status as a first-year pro lead me to believe that Julian won't be the answer to Detroit's pass-rushing woes from '19.

Instead, the pass-rush department will once again be the Achilles' heel of the defense.

Will Matthew Stafford be able to stay healthy for the entire 2020 campaign?

To start off, the success of the Lions this upcoming season will be totally predicated upon whether Stafford is able to stay healthy.

A season ago, the Lions went winless without him, which spanned the final eight games of the season.

They were far from world-beaters with him under center, but they still managed to go a respectable 3-4-1 through the first nine weeks of the 2019 campaign.

Simply, they were competitive -- something they were the complete opposite of once they were forced to turn to backup quarterbacks Jeff Driskel and David Blough.

That's what you can expect from a Stafford-led Detroit team in 2020, too.

Whenever Stafford takes the field, the Lions will have a chance to win.

And without him, they could very well plummet once again and finish with a measly three wins.

Now, as for whether or not I see him remaining healthy for the entire upcoming season, I'm pessimistic, and I think for good reason.

He played through a back ailment in 2018, and then failed to suit up for half of the '19 campaign due to fractured bones in his back.

Although he's been labeled as healthy entering training camp, it realistically could be an injury that lingers and affects his productivity for the remainder of his career.

It gives me cause for concern, especially considering the fact he will play this season at the age of 32.

Maybe I should be more optimistic about Stafford's health, but I'm going to stick to my guns and say that he fails to play in all 16 games in 2020.

Should the Ford family’s “win-now” mandate still exist amid the coronavirus pandemic?

The Ford family could feasibly use the pandemic as a reason to take away its "win-now" mandate and to bring back Patricia and Quinn for 2021.

The existence of COVID-19 has led to unprecedented circumstances -- most notably, a completely virtual offseason -- for all 32 NFL franchises.

However, it shouldn't allow the duo of Patricia and Quinn to save their jobs if the 2020 season goes awry.

Tim Fuller, USA TODAY Sports

The Patricia era has been a complete and utter failure so far. He's managed to produce just nine wins (9-22-1) in two seasons as Detroit head man.

Along the way, he's rubbed numerous veteran players the wrong way, including defensive backs Quandre Diggs and Darius Slay most recently.

And Quinn's the individual responsible for having brought in Patricia from New England and for constructing this Detroit roster that has produced last-place finishes in back-to-back seasons.

Thus, an argument can easily be made that the two of them should've been broomed out of their respective posts at the conclusion of last season.

You won't find an objection from me that the above should've been the course of action taken by ownership after the dismal 2019 campaign experienced by the franchise.

Subsequently, the Ford family’s win-now mandate should definitely still exist despite the presence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Who will be the No. 4 wide receiver?

This is a question that I believe the lack of a preseason has a direct impact on.

Quintez Cephus, the Lions' first of two fifth-round picks in 2020, and deep threat Marvin Hall, who's entering his fourth NFL season, will likely be vying for the No. 4 receiver job.

The simple fact that Hall has experience in the league gives him a leg up on Cephus.

And Hall, a University of Washington product, has proven that he can be productive as a downfield target. Albeit only on seven catches, he averaged an astounding 37.3 yards per reception last season.

Meanwhile, Cephus won't be able to take part in any preseason action to prove his worth.

I believe it will cost him the No. 4 wideout gig. And unfortunately for Cephus, it could also ultimately jeopardize his shot at making Detroit's 53-man roster.