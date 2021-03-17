Lions Sign Running Back Jamaal Williams

The Detroit Lions are signing a running back that is familiar with the NFC North.

According to NFL Network, Jamaal Williams has signed a two-year contract worth up to $7.5 million.

The 25-year-old running back was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The veteran running back secured 505 yards and added an additional 236 receiving yards in 2020 for Green Bay.

© William Glasheen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

New offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn now has a trio of running backs in Williams, D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson to work towards establish a rushing attack to aid Detroit's offense.

It is expected that Swift will see an expanded role in Detroit's offense working with Lynn.

“I think D’Andre can be a three-down back. I like his versatility,” Lynn explained during his introductory presser. “I think there are some things that we can do with him in the passing game to get him a little bit more involved in that. I’m looking forward to working with this young man. We just have to keep him on the field and I believe he wants to be on the field, so we’ll find someone else to go with him, but I’m excited about what I saw on tape.”

Although Johnson's future may be in question, his blocking abilities will earn him increased favor with Detroit's new coaching staff, including new running backs coach Duce Staley.

With the trade becoming official to acquire new quarterback Jared Goff from the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit's offense will now work towards being balanced in a tough NFC North division, and adding Williams will aid in those efforts.

More from SI All Lions:

Wide Receiver Marvin Jones Jr. Signs Two-Year Contract with Jaguars

Did Lions Overpay for Romeo Okwara?

Josh Hill's Son Happy to Be in Detroit: 'I'm Tired of This Heat'

Report: Lions Release Chase Daniel, Danny Shelton

Jets Land Linebacker Jarrad Davis

Golladay May Have Cost Himself Millions Turning Down Lions Offer

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast