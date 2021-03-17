Grading Detroit Lions' Signing of Jamaal Williams

The Detroit Lions have been in search of a viable backup running back for the past few seasons.

Unfortunately, the last regime simply could not find a productive backup running back, and often turned to veterans well past their prime.

With the signing of former Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams, the Lions have added a sure-handed back who has yet to ever fumble in his NFL career.

While he served as the primary backup to Aaron Jones, Williams demonstrated a consistent ability to rush, pass catch and block during his tenure in Green Bay.

© Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The 25-year-old running back Williams averaged 155.5 touches for 736.5 total yards and 4.5 touchdowns per season.

What will appeal to many Lions supporters is his durability, as Williams has only missed four games in his NFL career -- two of those games missed were in 2020 due to being on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

New offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn expressed that Detroit's offense will emphasis the run during his tenure in Motown.

"It will be an emphasis to run the ball and run it well. Defenses are too good to be one dimensional. You have to be balanced in your attack and approach. That's going to be our intention.

"I believe the more ways you can run it, the more ways you can pass it."

With the addition of Williams on the roster, it is possible Detroit can actually achieve their goal of having a top rushing attack in the league.

Grade: A

