Hill's Son Happy to Be in Detroit: 'I'm Tired of This Heat'

New Detroit Lions tight end Josh Hill spent the first eight seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints.

It is all to easy to forget that when NFL players are released, it does not simply impact them.

Families are uprooted and relationships with peers and colleagues change in the matter of an instant.

When the veteran tight end found out he was released by the Saints, his son expressed excitement at the chance to leave the daunting heat of Louisiana.

"Yeah, it is tough," Hill commented. "We kind of made this our home base. We stayed here throughout the year. We've got four kids. Moving those relationships and everything, there's growing pains with that. But, we told the kids that I got released. My oldest boy said -- he was excited -- I was surprised to see that he was excited. He's like, 'lets go somewhere where there is snow. I am tired of this heat down here.' So, I guess his wish was granted and he's going to see some snow."

Reaction to quarterback Drew Brees' retirement

This week, veteran Saints quarterback, and soon to be Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees announced his retirement 15 years after officially signing with the Saints.

Hill was asked about his reaction to playing with one of the all-time great NFL quarterbacks.

"What a special guy, you know, off the field, on the field," Hill explained. "He spoke into my life a lot about being a father. Obviously, the way that he plays the game is very committed. No matter what the situation was, he was locked in and ready to go. Sad to see him go, but I'm extremely grateful for those eight years."

