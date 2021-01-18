Holmes Gave 'Cutting, Honest' Assessment of Detroit Lions Roster

Brad Holmes is set to be formally announced as Detroit's new general manager early this week.

His first meeting with Detroit media will set the tone regarding his vision for the organization he is set to take over.

During his interview with Detroit's front office, Holmes calmly addressed several key issues including Detroit's roster and his plan for rebuilding a roster that has been known for notoriously underachieving.

"One by one, Holmes calmly and logically knocked those out, then gave a cutting, honest assessment of the Lions roster, and a bold plan for what he’d do if he landed the job," wrote Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Insight into Detroit's new front office structure

Detroit's front office was really impressed with the structure of the Rams' front office and is excited for Holmes to mix analytics with an intellectual approach to scouting players.

Many supporters are skeptical of Holmes' inexperience running his own team.

Detroit is planning towards allowing Holmes to focus on his strengths, while Mike Disner will be in charge of the football operations.

"In order to get the GM job closer to a true scouting job, the Lions are putting VP Mike Disner in charge of much of the football-operations end of things, which means Holmes won’t have to worry about managing areas like travel, nutrition, training and equipment," Breer writes. "And Disner, Holmes and the new coach (presumably, Saints assistant Dan Campbell) will all report to Lions president Rod Wood. That’ll make Disner’s job description mirror Rams VP Tony Pastoors’s job description, and Holmes’s mirror Snead’s, with Wood in the role of Rams COO Kevin Demoff."

