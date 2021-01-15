A Favorite Has Emerged for Lions' Head Coach Position

Read more on who the Detroit Lions could hire to become their next head coach.

The Detroit Lions may be close to hiring their next football coach.

According to NFL Network, Saints' tight ends coach Dan Campbell has emerged as the favorite to replace Matt Patricia as the head coach of the Lions.

"#Saints assistant head coach/TEs coach Dan Campbell has emerged as the favorite to be the new #Lions #Lions head coach, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. No in-person interview can be conducted until their season has ended, so it’s all on hold officially until then," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Friday.

Campbell, the fifth candidate to interview for Detroit's vacancy at head coach, played tight end for the organization from 2006-08.

With the Lions, Campbell caught 23 passes in 19 games.

His career finished with the Saints in 2009, when he missed the entire season with a knee injury.

In the past 11 years, he has coached with both the Saints and Miami Dolphins.

Another top candidate for Detroit's vacancy was Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who reportedly earned an interview with Detroit but decided to cancel.

Detroit met officially with six candidates virtually and are awaiting the conclusion of the Saints season to meet in-person with Campbell.

