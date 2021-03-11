Lions Select Cornerback Caleb Farley in Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft

Could the Detroit Lions draft another cornerback in the first round of the NFL Draft?

With the 2021 NFL Draft fast approaching, many of the latest mock drafts have the Detroit Lions targeting an offensive player.

Various wide receivers have been mocked to the Lions at No. 7 overall, including LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase. And, on the defensive side of the ball, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons has been a frequent selection for Detroit.

A new name emerged Monday, courtesy of CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson.

Wilson has Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, who opted out of playing in 2020 over concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, going to Detroit with the No. 7 pick.

Farley has all the intangibles necessary to be a shutdown corner one day.

According to The Draft Network's Joe Marino, "Farley brings a rare blend of physical traits to the table in terms of size, length, quickness, fluidity, and athleticism that he pairs with exceptional man coverage skills that make him an exciting NFL prospect. Not only is he sticky in man coverage, Farley has game-changing ball skills and is an alpha in coverage."

Additionally, here's what Wilson had to say about his decision to take the 6-foot-2, 197-pound cornerback:

"Jeffrey Okudah had an inconsistent rookie season, but he has a chance to be a really good player -- and the Lions' only other CBs under contract are Amani Oruwariye and Justin Coleman, who ranked below replacement level in 2020. Farley is a fantastic athlete who is only scratching the surface on his potential."

Detroit definitely should make an upgrade or two to its secondary this offseason. And, from all accounts, Farley has all the makings of a high-level cover corner.

It just seems a little bit early for the organization to address the need at No. 7 overall, after selecting cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 pick a year ago.

