Ragnow's Fifth-Year Option Increases Due to Pro Bowl Nod

Frank Ragnow could be in line for a nice bump in pay on his fifth-year option following his Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

The selection of center Frank Ragnow has turned out quite well for Detroit's offensive line.

Ragnow has improved significantly since he was selected with the No. 20 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

In 2020, he earned an overall PFF grade of 80.3 and didn’t allow a single sack all season.

While in pass protection for 609 snaps, the emerging center only surrendered nine total pressures and earned a run-blocking grade above 80.

According to NFL Network, "The NFL reminded clubs today they have until May 3 to exercise fifth-year options on their first-round picks from the 2018 draft -- and the value of those options is based on performance, with players selected to 2+ Pro Bowls getting the 2021 franchise tag number."

Due to his Pro Bowl nod, Ragnow would be due an increase in his fifth-year option salary if a long-term agreement is not reached.

Ragnow's Pro Bowl selection in 2020 would net him a raise to $12.66 million from $10.88 million.

More from SI All Lions:

What Shape are Detroit Lions In after NFL Salary-Cap Set?

Twitter Reacts: Golladay Leaving Is Best for Lions' Rebuild

Lions Will Release Linebacker Christian Jones

How Kenny Golladay Signing Elsewhere Aids Detroit Lions

Wideout Kenny Golladay Will Not Be Franchise Tagged

Report: Lions Are Shopping Quarterback Chase Daniel

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast