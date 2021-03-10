Detroit Lions Receive No Compensatory Picks in 2021

The NFL released the list of compensatory picks for all 32 teams in 2021.

The Detroit Lions were not awarded any extra draft picks ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

It was announced on Wednesday which NFL squads were awarded compensatory picks.

Compensatory picks are assigned to organizations that let go of a certain amount of talent in free agency, when compared with their number of additions.

The league has awarded 165 compensatory picks over the past five seasons. The Lions have received none of them in that timespan.

Based on the offseason moves currently being made by Detroit's front office, it is quite possible that Detroit could earn compensatory picks in next year's draft.

It is becoming increasingly likely that both wide receiver Kenny Golladay and defensive end Romeo Okwara will test the free-agent market, after the organization decided not to place the franchise tag on either player.

Linebacker Christian Jones writes goodbye via social media

Jones was viewed in a favorable light by many in the organization for his contributions on and off the field.

After his release, the veteran took to social media to share his thoughts on his tenure in Motown.

"Thank you @detroitlionsnfl for the last three years. I’m grateful to have been part of this city and team which I’ve made countless memories in. I will cherish these memories for the rest of my life. I’m honored to have been able to put on that Honolulu blue and rep a city with so much heart, grit, perseverance, and history," Jones expressed via Instagram. "It’s all love, and the Lions organization and city of Detroit will always have a special place in my heart. I’m excited for what the future holds and am looking forward to this new chapter in my life.

"Detroit, I love you and I wish the Lions organization all the best in the future."

