What Shape are Detroit Lions In after NFL Salary-Cap Revealed?

Read more about the Detroit Lions salary-cap situation after the NFL revealed the official cap number.

After weeks of speculation, the National Football League finally announced what the 2021 NFL salary-cap number will be.

Last season, the league's salary-cap was set at $198.2 million. In 2021, the league's 32 teams must find a way to comply with the new, reduced number of $182.5 million.

Several NFL analysts have already commented on social media that the new cap numbers will significantly impact the futures of veterans with substantial contracts.

According to OverTheCap.com, Detroit has approximately $196 million in salary obligations, including the contract of new quarterback Jared Goff.

General manager Brad Holmes and Detroit's front office have made three roster cuts that aided their currently cap situation.

At this point, cornerback Desmond Trufant and linebacker Christian Jones have been released. Veteran Jamie Collins has also agreed to restructure his contract, saving the team $4 million.

The Lions have saved approximately $12.5 million in total cap space following the reported releases and the restructure of linebacker Jamie Collins' contract.

With the league's salary-cap now set, Detroit has enough space under the cap to add Goff's $25.65 million salary. It is believed that the 26-year-old quarterback's contract will be renegotiated to further aid Detroit's financial situation this upcoming season.

A few more roster cuts will likely be announced soon to allow for Detroit to be able to add a few free agents this offseason.

