Best Scheme Fit for Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay should be among the most coveted free agent wide receivers on the market.

Kenny Golladay is likely going to be coveted by several NFL franchises after the Detroit Lions organization decided not to place the franchise tag on the 27-year-old wide receiver.

After the Chicago Bears franchise tagged Allen Robinson and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tagged Chris Godwin, Golladay is certainly the top free-agent wide receiver available on the market.

Which NFL team is best suited to maximize the skills of the fifth-year wideout?

ESPN recently compiled a list of top 2021 free agents and the perfect scheme fits for each.

"With the need to bolster the pass game in Baltimore to make a serious run in the playoffs, the Ravens should make a run at Golliday and give quarterback Lamar Jackson a proven No.1 wide receiver with the route-running traits, size/catch radius and scoring upside to create more pass-game production," NFL writer Matt Bowen explained.

"The Lions should be in on trying to re-sign Golliday, too, and we could see both the Colts and the Patriots in the mix as well."

If Golladay does not end up in Baltimore, teams like the Jets, Colts, Giants and Jaguars could all be suitors for his services this upcoming season.

