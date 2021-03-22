'Go Get the Quarterback': Charles Harris Explains His Role

New Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris explains what owner Sheila Ford Hamp told him about his role

The Detroit Lions' defense simply did not pressure the quarterback enough the past few seasons.

Opposing quarterbacks had an ample amount of time to survey the field to find open targets, due to Detroit's inability to consistently pressure the quarterback.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott even acknowledged he was able to survey the field and scan his progressions multiple times against Matt Patricia's defense.

Defensive end Charles Harris was signed last week to aid in the process of upgrading the Lions' defensive line.

He explained what Detroit principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp told him when he met with her and what his role will be in the Lions' defense, led by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

"I think Sheila (Ford Hamp) made it very frank. Go get the quarterback," he told reporters Monday.

"I think that's the main role. That's something that wins games," he explained further. "Getting the quarterback off the spot. I think that's something that I'm looking to capitalize on -- looking to do and it will get done. That's the main job that I'm here (for), in terms of my role -- (my) definitive role is affecting the quarterback each and every single play. Whether that's me actually going on a pass-rush play or that's me using some form of disguise and me dropping off in coverage. Whatever I could help to possibly affect the quarterback is my biggest role, and that's any defensive lineman's biggest role."

Harris, a first-round pick in 2017, spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, after spending the first three years of his career with the Miami Dolphins.

In four seasons, many NFL pundits have noted that Harris has yet to prove that he's worthy of having been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

In 54 career games, he has recorded 79 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

In its efforts to bolster the defensive line, Detroit's front office has retained Romeo Okwara, and has traded for Michael Brockers, another former first-round draft pick.

More from SI All Lions:

Goff: Lions Can Improve 'Very Quickly'

CBS Sports Gives Detroit Lions 'C+' Free Agency Grade

Jeff Okudah Changing Jersey Numbers

Lions' Week 1 Free Agency Roster Moves

Should Lions Explore 'Prove-It' Deal with Malik Hooker?