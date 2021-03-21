Jeff Okudah Changing Jersey Numbers

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah hinted on social media in January that it was not safe to assume that he would continue to wear his jersey number from 2020.

A fan of the Lions expressed to Okudah online, "What would make it even more exciting would be if I knew if you were changing jersey numbers or if I’m safe to get #30?"

"You're NOT safe brother, lol" was the response from the ex-Buckeyes cornerback.

It was recently announced by Jamaal Williams' media manager Jimmy Christensen that Williams, the newly acquired Detroit running back, will be donning No. 30 for the Lions in 2021 -- signaling a jersey number change for Okudah.

Per a Lions source, his new jersey number has yet to be determined at this point in the offseason.

Finding his voice in the Detroit community

Detroit's second-year defensive back has developed a passion for working with kids.

Last month, Okudah made a personal visit to the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Michigan.

"That was really important to me, because that was the first time since I've been in Detroit that I've been able to go out into the community and just get a firsthand experience of listening to these kids, sitting down with them, playing football. And, it was really reminiscent of me growing up," Okudah said via the Lions' team website.

"It just did something to my heart that's hard to describe. It kind of put a hunger in me to do more. People need the help. If you have the means to do it, then it's kind of -- you have an obligation as a human to do it," Okudah added.

More from SI All Lions:

Lions' Week 1 Free Agency Roster Moves

Giants Sign Former Lions Wideout Kenny Golladay

Should Lions Explore 'Prove-It' Deal with Malik Hooker?

Details of Romeo Okwara's New Contract

Romeo Okwara: 'No-Brainer' to Stay in Detroit

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.