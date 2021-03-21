Lions' Week 1 Free Agency Roster Moves

The first week of free agency for the Detroit Lions is nearly in the books.

It kicked off for Brad Holmes, in his first offseason as Detroit general manager, with the re-signing of defensive end Romeo Okwara Monday. Okwara led the Lions with 10 sacks in 2020.

The Okwara signing has been followed by a flurry of activity, including the releasing of five players -- most notably defensive backs Justin Coleman and Desmond Trufant -- and the addition of veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers via a trade with the L.A. Rams.

In totality, 10 players have already left the organization this offseason via free agency, with 10 players having yet to choose a new home.

"Everything that Brad (Holmes) and myself said that we wanted to do, which started with Sheila (Ford Hamp) and Rod (Wood), was to bring in the right people that fit our mold and fit what this community’s about, what this team’s about -- which really is grit. I mean, that’s kind of the common theme here. It really is. Another way to put it is football character," Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said at quarterback Jared Goff's introductory press conference.

Here's a detailed look at who has left, who's stayed and who's been brought in by Holmes & Co. during the first week of free agency.

Who Left

• G Oday Aboushi: Signing a one-year, $1.75M deal with the L.A. Chargers

• WR/PR Jamal Agnew: Signing a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars

• CB Justin Coleman: Cut by Detroit March 11; Signing a one-year, $2.75M deal with the Miami Dolphins

• G Joe Dahl: Cut by the Lions Monday

• QB Chase Daniel: Released by the Lions Tuesday

• LB Jarrad Davis: Signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the N.Y. Jets

• WR Kenny Golladay: Inking a four-year, $72 million deal with the N.Y. Giants, with a max of $76M ($40M guaranteed)

• WR Marvin Jones Jr.: Signing a two-year, $14.5M deal with the Jaguars

• LB Miles Killebrew: Inking a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers

• K Matt Prater: Inking a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals

• LB Reggie Ragland: Signing a one-year deal with the Giants

• NT Danny Shelton: Released by the Lions Tuesday

• CB Desmond Trufant: Released by the Lions Wednesday; Signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears

Who Stayed

• LS Don Muhlbach: Re-signed to a one-year, veteran minimum deal with Detroit

• DE Romeo Okwara: Re-signed to a three-year deal worth a maximum of $39 million (with incentives)

• LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Re-signed to a one-year deal

Who's New

• QB Tim Boyle: Inking a one-year, $2.5M deal with Detroit

• DT Michael Brockers: Acquired via trade with the Rams; Signing a new three-year, $24M deal with Detroit

• K Randy Bullock: Signing a one-year, $1.5M deal with the Lions

• DE Charles Harris: Inked to a free-agent deal; terms not yet disclosed

• WR Breshad Perriman: Signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Lions

• RB Jamaal Williams: Signing a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million