Should Lions Explore 'Prove-It' Deal with Malik Hooker?

When it comes to free agency, the headliners make the headlines, and then everyone picks at the overvalued group of players. Right now, Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker is one of those second-tier players.

Dallas is scheduled to kick the tires with Hooker for a visit next week, after he missed most of 2020 with an Achilles' heel injury. The risk-reward factor is rather uneven in this equation.

The word on the street is Hooker, who overvalued himself at the onset of free agency, is now looking for a one-year "prove-it deal." This kind of a contract sounds ideal in theory because it gives Hooker a season to prove he still has got it, while it protects his new team financially in case he does not.

Experience tells me when players start to decline, it can go one of two ways. Players either decline slowly over the period of a couple years, or they fall off a proverbial cliff.

For example, former Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris, who just signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

When I graded him in 2019, Harris looked like a blue-chipper. However, in 2020, despite logging 104 tackles, it was alarming how much more tentative and hesitant he looked on film.

One year can make a world of a difference. If I gave Harris a grade now, it would be a "C+," based on the game film.

This brings us back to Hooker, a player Detroit fans and front-office officials are more than likely not all that familiar with.

And, in 2020, nobody had a chance to see much of him, as he only logged two tackles in the first two weeks of the season before being injured.

Because of this, I had to circle back to 2019, during which he played in 13 games.

During that season, Hooker logged 51 total tackles.

Let's take a look now at Hooker's 2019 campaign and the two games he played in 2020.

S Malik Hooker - 6-foot-1, 214 pounds (24 years old; first-round pick out of Ohio State)

2019-20 Grade: C- (average; nothing special about the player)

Scouting Report

Compact and physical, but tentative and inconsistent safety who is coming off a torn Achilles' injury in 2020. Showed he can provide support outside on screens, but he has the tendency to wait until the action reaches his level before getting involved. He has decent -- but not what I would call good -- straight-line speed. He can stay somewhat tight in straight-line coverages when matched up. However, he does not have a short-area burst. Often arrives to make the tackle after the fact and after the damage has been done.

He is a strong and solid tackler and hitter. Can deliver some knock-out shots. Occasionally able to break up a pass, recover a fumble and look more opportunistic. However, more often than not, that is not the case. Generally, he is more tentative. Underachiever. Usually not able to provide help in time over the top in deep halves, either. Tended to arrive after the fact. Not an overall playmaker in coverage.

Meanwhile, in run support, flashed the ability and desire to come downhill, low in the box, and even torpedoed inward and blew up a couple plays in the backfield. More often than not, sat back and waited again for the action to reach him. It was alarming on the plays when he took bad angles and ended up turning and running with the ball carrier. That was weak. Can look very tentative when providing support. With his injury history, combined with underachieving, he is an overvalued veteran without upside.

The last thing in the world Detroit needs is Duron Harmon 2.0.

The Lions need physical and aggressive play out of the safety position, if they want to win. They do not need another veteran who only plays when he wants to.

I simply do not see enough upside out of Hooker.

It makes a lot more sense to pick a safety in next month's draft, rather than roll the dice on another aging and underachieving veteran who would just be in town to steal a paycheck.

