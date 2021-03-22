Goff: Lions Can Improve 'Very Quickly'

New Detroit Lions quarterback does not believe the team is in a 'rebuild' after meeting with Detroit's front office and hearing about what new principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp has accomplished since last May.

“It’s not a rebuild at all, to be honest. I know you guys are going to throw that word around. I don’t see it as that at all," Goff told reporters.

"I think it takes the right pieces to win, but it can happen in one offseason. It’s going to take a lot of hard work, and that’s the challenge that I think I’m most excited for, is this challenge of bringing this team and bringing this city and bringing this culture back to what it should be. I know it won’t happen overnight, I know it won’t happen in a week, it won’t happen in a month. But it can happen very quickly if it’s the right people and they’re doing it the right way," Goff commented further. "I think from all I’ve heard about Sheila (Ford Hamp) and everything she’s done since she got to take over in May, it’s really been a special thing so far.”

After the first week of NFL free agency, Detroit has addressed needs on the defensive line and at wide receiver.

As expected, Detroit decided to move on from several members of last year's team -- including linebacker Jarrad Davis and special teams ace Miles Killebrew.

They have also added several veterans who fit the desired culture that is trying to be established.

Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff Detroit Lions

Relationship with new wide receivers

Goff expressed that he has already been in contact with new wideouts Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman.

Like many, he is waiting to learn about the NFL protocols for workouts this offseason prior to getting together with his new teammates.

“I’ve texted with both of them, excited about both of them. I think they’re both great pieces. I’ve seen them from afar around this League making plays and I’m excited about both of them, for sure. I will be working out with them at some point. We’re still waiting to hear what the NFL will do for offseason programming, but whenever that may be, we’ll get together, and we’ll get some work in. I know they’re excited for it, as well as I am.”

More from SI All Lions:

CBS Sports Gives Detroit Lions 'C+' Free Agency Grade

Jeff Okudah Changing Jersey Numbers

Lions' Week 1 Free Agency Roster Moves

Giants Sign Former Lions Wideout Kenny Golladay

Should Lions Explore 'Prove-It' Deal with Malik Hooker?