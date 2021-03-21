2021 Free Agency: CBS Sports Give Detroit Lions 'C+' Grade

As the Detroit Lions approached the 2021 offseason, it was not expected that the organization would be major players in free agency.

With a new front office regime and a reduction in the 2021 salary-cap, Detroit entered free agency with an approach to build the roster with players that fit the desired culture and that could enhance the performance of players that will remain on the roster.

"Dan (Campbell) and I sat down and we had a plan in place in terms of how would we approach the current roster that was already in place and how we were going to just continue to build the players that are Lions, and that fit the culture and the standards that we’re looking for," general manager Brad Holmes expressed at Jared Goff's introductory press conference.

He added, "Going through that process with Dan, it was really easy to just -- you heard me say, kind of trust our process, and that’s what we’ve done so far. And so, not trying to calculate you know, how many do we subtract and how many do we add, but just making the best decisions for the franchise, for the Lions and just again, adding players that we see as fit and that are going to be up to our standards for what we want to do going forward.”

CBS Sports recently graded the 2021 free agency moves made by all 32 NFL teams.

Detroit's free agency transactions were given a 'C+' grade.

Like many pundits and analysts who have graded Detroit's moves, an acknowledgement of the vast needs were expressed along with mostly favorable reviews of the signings made by the front office.

"Nothing wrong with locking up a young pass rusher at a decent number. The Lions just have so many other holes to fill, from wide receiver on down, that it's impossible to lavish them with free agency praise," NFL writers Cody Benjamin and Jordan Dajani explained.

New additions

• QB Tim Boyle

• DT Michael Brockers

• K Randy Bullock

• DE Charles Harris

• WR Breshad Perriman

• RB Jamaal Williams

