Brayden Coombs Could Reunite with Darrell Bevell, Who Fired Him in Detroit

Brayden Coombs is interviewing with the Jacksonville Jaguars to potentially become their next special teams coordinator.

Things could be getting slightly awkward in Jacksonville.

According to a report from NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Jacksonville Jaguars are interviewing former Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs to potentially become their next special teams coordinator.

Coombs, who held the same position in Detroit in 2020, is the son of Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs. Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is well connected to the Coombs family, and could give the 34-year-old assistant another opportunity to coach in the league.

Recall, Coombs reportedly made a brazen decision that resulted in then Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell agonizing over making the call to terminate Coombs.

In Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans, Coombs reportedly called for a fake punt, without Bevell's knowledge or approval.

Bevell then made the decision to fire Coombs, and team president Rod Wood approved the decision.

"There are clear lines of communication, (and) there’s basic protocols that we use each and every game. Going into a game, we have meetings to determine parameters of what we want to do in a game," Bevell explained when the decision was made to fire Coombs.

Clearly, Coombs' actions were viewed as undermining and beyond the scope of his position.

"Obviously, the decision yesterday that was made in the game was not a correct decision," Bevell said. "And so, I thought long and hard about it last night. And, I ended up talking to (team president) Rod (Wood), and I told Rod what my thoughts were. And then, Rod and the rest of the leadership group made a decision."

It would be quite the reunion in Jacksonville -- if Coombs and Bevell end up coaching on the same staff again in 2021 -- as Bevell is currently the Jaguars offensive coordinator.

