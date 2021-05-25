Wide Receiver Jonathan Adams Could Play 'Big Part' in Lions' Offense

Undrafted rookie free agent Jonathan Adams has the potential to have an immediate impact on the Detroit Lions offense.

One of the Detroit Lions' position groups that many feel still needs an upgrade is at the wide receiver position.

Understandably, losing talented and productive wideouts off of the 2020 roster makes it challenging to view the 2021 wideouts on the roster as anything other than a downgrade.

But, despite signing veterans on short-term contracts, Detroit has also added talented undrafted free-agents following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Former Arkansas State wideout Jonathan Adams was recently listed by Bleacher Report as the "most exciting" free-agent addition to the roster.

"There isn't a better team for an undrafted rookie wideout to end up with this offseason than the Lions. They are overhauling their receiving corps as part of a rebuild and let both Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay -- their top two wideouts -- leave via free agency," NFL writer Alex Kay explained.

Kay added further. "Jonathan Adams, a 6'2", 210-pound prospect out of Arkansas State, could play a big part in the new-look offense. While he has only average speed, Adams is a great athlete with tremendous leaping ability. He is relentless when going up to get the ball, coming down with a ton of highlight catches in college. He will make for an ideal weapon whom new quarterback Jared Goff can lean on in the middle of the field and in the red zone. While he will have to compete for playing time with Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, Kalif Raymond and fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown, Adams should have little issue making it past final cuts and getting on the field as soon as Week 1."

© Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

In 2020, Adams secured 79 receptions for 1,111 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Those statistical numbers made Adams a strong candidate to be signed after he went undrafted.

At this point, he may still have some work to do to earn a roster spot. Detroit's front office also guaranteed $100,000 to Notre Dame wideout Javon McKinley -- which indicates to many he has the early lead to earn a roster spot.

More From SI All Lions:

Lions Have Allowed Over 200 Sacks in Past Five Seasons

Inside How Lions Will Select Third Tight End

Lions Add Depth of Offensive Line, Sign Ex-Broncos Tackle

Poll: Is It Time for Detroit Lions to Be Featured on 'Hard Knocks'?

Lions Believe Da'Shawn Hand Has Chance to Be 'Special Player'