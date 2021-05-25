Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell Make Top Offensive Tackles List

While no Detroit Lions wide receivers made Pro Football Focus' top 32 receivers list, two members of the roster are listed among the 32 best offensive tackles heading into 2021.

Both Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker have made the list, with Sewell being the only rookie tackle ranked.

Decker came in at No. 19, while Sewell was ranked No. 31.

"It may have taken him a few years, but Decker is finally back to the level of play from his rookie campaign in 2016. That year, he produced an 81.9 PFF grade that ranked 14th among all tackles and still stands as the seventh-best mark PFF has seen from a rookie. But after Decker missed the first half of 2017, it took him until 2020 to reach the same heights," PFF's Anthony Treash explained. "Last season, he cracked the top 10 in PFF grade with an 82.0 mark that was anchored by the fifth-best pass-blocking grade among tackles."

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

While the No. 7 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft was ranked No. 31, Treash believes Sewell will eventually crack the top 10.

"I have all the confidence in the world in Sewell eventually climbing into the top 10 on this list, but we are ranking these tackles based on things as they stand -- not the future.

"Sewell led the Power Five in big-time blocks in 2019, and the 95.8 PFF grade he earned for his efforts -- when he was an 18- and 19-year-old -- still stands as the best mark in the PFF College era. He’s like a guided missile with the way he tracks down defenders in space. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the former Oregon Duck face a learning curve, considering he went up against plenty of lackluster competition in the Pac-12 and was in an offense that limited his true one-on-ones, but his long-term potential is stardom."

