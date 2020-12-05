D'Andre Swift Doubtful for Game against Bears

The chances of D'Andre Swift playing against the Chicago Bears have taken a turn for the worse, as he was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday along with defensive lineman Austin Bryant.

Running back Jonathan Williams has also been added to the practice injury report, and is listed as questionable against Chicago.

On Friday, Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell provided the latest update on Swift.

"Wanted to give you an update on D’Andre Swift. We changed what we were doing with him yesterday (Thursday). So, he’s no longer in the concussion protocol," Bevell said. "He was here a little bit yesterday, and he started not feeling well. So, (we) went ahead, and sent him home before practice. Let’s see. So, as far as the concussion protocol, he’s no longer in it, and has something that is not COVID-19-related but is still having some issues. So, he’s not going to be out there at practice today. As far as it goes, we’re going to continue to take this through the end of the week. We’ll see how he continues to react to things, and then, we’ll be able to give you an update for Sunday. That’s about as much information on D’Andre I can give you."

Bevell was also asked if it was the right time to shut down Swift for the remainder of the 2020 NFL season.

“It’s really been a day-to-day thing. So, I wouldn’t say it’s gone that far, as (for) that discussion. I think it’s just been a focus every day on his health and trying to get him right," Bevell commented.

Roster moves

Detroit also announced a series of roster moves ahead of their divisional matchup in Chicago.

Cornerback Darryl Roberts was activated of off the injured reserve list, while defensive tackle Frank Herron was promoted from the practice squad.

Detroit temporarily elevated rookie safety Bobby Price off the practice squad to serve as insurance if Tracy Walker doesn't play due to the recent birth of his child.

To clear room, Detroit waived wide receiver Marvin Hall and tight end Isaac Nauta, as tight end Hunter Bryant is expected to get an extended look down the stretch.

