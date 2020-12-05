SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

GM Rumor: Lions Interested in John Dorsey to Replace Bob Quinn

John Maakaron

Supporters of the Detroit Lions are clamoring for the next head coach and general manager to be hired after Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn were fired following Detroit's loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving.

Pro Football Network analysts Benjamin Allbright and Tony Pauline explored potential head coach and general manager candidates that could fill job openings in 2021. 

Allbright mentioned former Browns and Chiefs general manager John Dorsey is a candidate to watch for the Lions. 

“I’ve heard John Dorsey is a name to watch out for in the general managership portion up there in Detroit,” Allbright said.

According to Pro Football Network, "Bieniemy has experience working with John Dorsey in Kansas City, who Allbright has heard is high on the Lions’ wishlist, and there are expectations that the two could package themselves together. The Lions are taking a different approach, though. The team is looking to hire a head coach and find a general manager who can work with him, rather than hiring a GM and asking them to lead the head coaching search."

dorsey5
© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

While Dorsey has a record of selecting several talented players in the NFL Draft, he has also not shied away from selecting players with troublesome pasts. 

His coaching hires in Cleveland were disastrous and he parted ways with the Browns in 2019 after two seasons.

More from SI All Lions:

Report: Lions Planning to Waive Wide Receiver Marvin Hall

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

Peterson Says Swift Hasn't Been Himself Since Suffering Concussion

Dan Orlovsky Shares Why Robert Saleh Should Be At Top of Lions List

Can Eric Bieniemy Save Matthew Stafford's Career

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy says Jim Caldwell deserves a second chance as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Jim Caldwell Hints Ford Family Was Duped by Matt Patricia

Read more on Jim Caldwell's appearance on "The Adam Schefter Podcast"

John Maakaron

by

sammmm

My Plan for Matthew Stafford

Read more on what the Lions' plan for Matthew Stafford should be

Logan Lamorandier

by

SpartanSports

Pros and Cons of Chris Spielman as Next Lions General Manager

Read more on former Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Spielman's candidacy for the general manager vacancy.

Vito Chirco

by

tanner1919

Should the Lions Pursue Doug Pederson?

Read more on whether the Lions should pursue Philadelphia's Doug Pederson to be their next head coach

Logan Lamorandier

by

SpartanSports

3 Positions Detroit Lions Must Target in 2021 NFL Draft

Here are the three positions the Lions must target in the 2021 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

SpartanSports

4 Players the Detroit Lions Should Consider Trading

Read more on four players the Detroit Lions should consider trading following the 2020 NFL season.

John Maakaron

by

JT2187

Report: Lions Planning to Waive Marvin Hall

Read more on the Detroit Lions deciding to waive wide receiver Marvin Hall.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Peterson Says Swift Hasn't Been Himself Since Suffering Concussion

Adrian Peterson has noticed a change in Detroit Lions rookie running back D'Andre Swift

John Maakaron

by

Apeterson28

Lions' Week 13 Friday Injury Report: Golladay, Hand, Okudah Out

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 13 injury report released Friday.

John Maakaron