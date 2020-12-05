GM Rumor: Lions Interested in John Dorsey to Replace Bob Quinn

Supporters of the Detroit Lions are clamoring for the next head coach and general manager to be hired after Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn were fired following Detroit's loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving.

Pro Football Network analysts Benjamin Allbright and Tony Pauline explored potential head coach and general manager candidates that could fill job openings in 2021.

Allbright mentioned former Browns and Chiefs general manager John Dorsey is a candidate to watch for the Lions.

“I’ve heard John Dorsey is a name to watch out for in the general managership portion up there in Detroit,” Allbright said.

According to Pro Football Network, "Bieniemy has experience working with John Dorsey in Kansas City, who Allbright has heard is high on the Lions’ wishlist, and there are expectations that the two could package themselves together. The Lions are taking a different approach, though. The team is looking to hire a head coach and find a general manager who can work with him, rather than hiring a GM and asking them to lead the head coaching search."

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

While Dorsey has a record of selecting several talented players in the NFL Draft, he has also not shied away from selecting players with troublesome pasts.

His coaching hires in Cleveland were disastrous and he parted ways with the Browns in 2019 after two seasons.

More from SI All Lions:

Report: Lions Planning to Waive Wide Receiver Marvin Hall

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

Peterson Says Swift Hasn't Been Himself Since Suffering Concussion

Dan Orlovsky Shares Why Robert Saleh Should Be At Top of Lions List

Can Eric Bieniemy Save Matthew Stafford's Career

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast