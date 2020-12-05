SI.com
Matthew Stafford Could Win Super Bowl with One Team in 2021

John Maakaron

These last five games of the 2020 NFL season could be the final ones of Matthew Stafford's career with the Detroit Lions. 

Speculation has started to increase that Detroit could potentially move on from Stafford after the season.

It is only natural to look around the league to see which teams may be in need of a quarterback or are one quarterback away from winning the Super Bowl. 

Teams like the Jaguars, Jets and 49ers would be very interested in attaining the services of the 12th-year quarterback.

But, one team stands above the rest, due to its talent and subsequent ability to get Stafford what has eluded him his entire career -- the Lombardi Trophy. 

According to The Athletic’s Mike Sando, the New Orleans Saints could make sense for Stafford. 

As Sando writes,

“Drew Brees, despite tossing 40 touchdown passes with four interceptions in his past 16 starts, is winding down physically and might not project as a full-season starter if he decides to keep playing. Sean Payton loves Taysom Hill, but does he really want to risk being stuck with a one-dimensional offense for the long-term if Hill does not develop? Jameis Winston is also on the roster, but his off-the-charts interception rate in Tampa was no aberration. Winston threw far too many picks in college as well. Stafford is the more appealing alternative if the Saints can keep open their championship window the next couple seasons.”

With running backs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray and wide receiver Michael Thomas, Stafford could lead one of the most prolific offenses in recent memory. 

Also appealing, New Orleans features a talented offensive line and an emerging defense that is much better than Detroit's. 

If Stafford were to play on the Saints next season, he most certainly would be getting fitted for a championship ring.

Unfortunately, there are some challenges that may preclude the move from occurring.

Moving on from Stafford would cost Detroit $24.85 million in dead money, which may prolong his time in Motown.

Also, the Saints are not in the best position salary-cap wise, as they currently sit over the cap for 2021.

Despite the hurdles, if Stafford ends up in New Orleans, the elusive championship that he has been seeking will be well within his grasp.

