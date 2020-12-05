SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Podcast: Why Did Matt Patricia Fail in Detroit?

John Maakaron

Now that the dust has started to settle on the news that Matt Patricia will no longer be the head coach of the Detroit Lions, it is time to explore why his tenure failed in Detroit. 

Once the defensive coordinator of a Super Bowl winning Patriots team, Patricia's message never resonated with Detroit's roster.

"I meant what I said last December, and I still mean it. So yes, things were not going well, it was not what we wanted. We were hoping to be playoff bound -- I guess we still have a slight mathematical chance. But things were just not seeming to go in the right way," principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp explained during her latest media session.

Now, Detroit must pick up the pieces from another failed season and begin to look forward with a new head coach and general manager.

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

  • Ideal candidates to hire for the Detroit Lions openings
  • The infatuation with former head coach Jim Caldwell
  • Does Matt Patricia deserve any pass for the large number of injuries to key players on the roster?
  • What to expect in the next five games
  • Why how Patricia treated his players was insigificant
  • Bob Quinn's role in the Lions struggle the past few seasons

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

More from SI All Lions:

Matthew Stafford Could Win Super Bowl with One Team in 2021

GM Rumor: Lions Interested in John Dorsey to Replace Bob Quinn

Report: Lions Planning to Waive Wide Receiver Marvin Hall

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

Dan Orlovsky Shares Why Robert Saleh Should Be At Top of Lions List

Can Eric Bieniemy Save Matthew Stafford's Career

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy says Jim Caldwell deserves a second chance as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

Metzhaus

GM Rumor: Lions Interested in John Dorsey to Replace Bob Quinn

Read more on a potential candidate to become the Detroit Lions next general manager.

John Maakaron

by

Lewistm99

Jim Caldwell Hints Ford Family Was Duped by Matt Patricia

Read more on Jim Caldwell's appearance on "The Adam Schefter Podcast"

John Maakaron

by

sammmm

My Plan for Matthew Stafford

Read more on what the Lions' plan for Matthew Stafford should be

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Pros and Cons of Chris Spielman as Next Lions General Manager

Read more on former Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Spielman's candidacy for the general manager vacancy.

Vito Chirco

by

tanner1919

3 Positions Detroit Lions Must Target in 2021 NFL Draft

Here are the three positions the Lions must target in the 2021 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

zatara

4 Players the Detroit Lions Should Consider Trading

Read more on four players the Detroit Lions should consider trading following the 2020 NFL season.

John Maakaron

by

WiscoLion

Lions' Week 13 Friday Injury Report: Golladay, Hand, Okudah Out

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 13 injury report released Friday.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Should the Lions Pursue Doug Pederson?

Read more on whether the Lions should pursue Philadelphia's Doug Pederson to be their next head coach

Logan Lamorandier

by

SpartanSports

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 13 Predictions

Read more on who the NFL team publishers believe will be victorious in Week 13 of the NFL season.

John Maakaron