Now that the dust has started to settle on the news that Matt Patricia will no longer be the head coach of the Detroit Lions, it is time to explore why his tenure failed in Detroit.

Once the defensive coordinator of a Super Bowl winning Patriots team, Patricia's message never resonated with Detroit's roster.

"I meant what I said last December, and I still mean it. So yes, things were not going well, it was not what we wanted. We were hoping to be playoff bound -- I guess we still have a slight mathematical chance. But things were just not seeming to go in the right way," principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp explained during her latest media session.

Now, Detroit must pick up the pieces from another failed season and begin to look forward with a new head coach and general manager.

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

Ideal candidates to hire for the Detroit Lions openings

The infatuation with former head coach Jim Caldwell

Does Matt Patricia deserve any pass for the large number of injuries to key players on the roster?

What to expect in the next five games

Why how Patricia treated his players was insigificant

Bob Quinn's role in the Lions struggle the past few seasons

