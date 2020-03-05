Detroit Lions Draft RB D'Andre Swift in Latest Mock Draft

The latest mock draft has the Detroit Lions trading down with the Miami Dolphins and receiving two first-round picks in 2020.

Miami makes the move up to No. 3 to select former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

5th Overall Pick - LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Simmons is versatile enough to play all over the football field.

As a junior, Simmons played 299 snaps at inside linebacker, 262 at slot cornerback, 116 at outside linebacker, 132 at free safety, and 100 at strong safety.

The one clear and major weakness of Matt Patricia's defense is the play at linebacker.

Simmons would be an immediate upgrade and would bring the Lions defense a modern linebacker who can do it all on the field.

26th Overall Pick - RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

At 5-foot-8, 212 pounds, Swift is considered among the best running backs in this year's draft class.

At Georgia, Swift rushed 440 times for 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes, "Swift possesses the play traits and running style of a skillful NFL veteran and is the latest in an avalanche of talented Georgia backs. Tempo and decisiveness are his calling cards, making him a highly talented inside/outside zone runner. He's a cerebral runner who understands block timing and uses quick-cut agility and rare spatial awareness to read and react to defenses beyond the second level.

"He can step right in and provide early stability and production as an efficient, every-down back with Offensive Rookie of the Year potential."

