AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Detroit Lions Draft RB D'Andre Swift in Latest Mock Draft

John Maakaron

The latest mock draft has the Detroit Lions trading down with the Miami Dolphins and receiving two first-round picks in 2020.

Miami sends

2020 Round 1 (No. 5 overall)

2020 Round 1 (No. 26 overall)

2021 Round 3

Detroit sends

2020 Round 1 (No. 3 overall)

Miami makes the move up to No. 3 to select former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

5th Overall Pick - LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Simmons is versatile enough to play all over the football field.

As a junior, Simmons played 299 snaps at inside linebacker, 262 at slot cornerback, 116 at outside linebacker, 132 at free safety, and 100 at strong safety.

The one clear and major weakness of Matt Patricia's defense is the play at linebacker.

Simmons would be an immediate upgrade and would bring the Lions defense a modern linebacker who can do it all on the field.

USATSI_13909500_168388382_lowres
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

26th Overall Pick - RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

At 5-foot-8, 212 pounds, Swift is considered among the best running backs in this year's draft class. 

At Georgia, Swift rushed 440 times for 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons. 

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes, "Swift possesses the play traits and running style of a skillful NFL veteran and is the latest in an avalanche of talented Georgia backs. Tempo and decisiveness are his calling cards, making him a highly talented inside/outside zone runner. He's a cerebral runner who understands block timing and uses quick-cut agility and rare spatial awareness to read and react to defenses beyond the second level. 

"He can step right in and provide early stability and production as an efficient, every-down back with Offensive Rookie of the Year potential."

USATSI_13731819_168388382_lowres
© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Related

Should Lions Consider LB Zack Baun in Second Round of NFL Draft

A Look at Which Players Lions Could Target this Offseason

Draft Profile: OL Robert Hunt

Can GM Bob Quinn Be Trusted to Sign the Right RB in Free Agency

NFL Draft Roundup: Chase Young Falls to Detroit Lions

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Lions: A Look at Who Detroit Could Target in Offseason

These players have been rumored to be targets of the Detroit Lions this offseason

John Maakaron

by

9iron

Should Lions Consider Drafting LB Zack Baun in Second Round?

Linebacker Zack Baun was evaluated closely at the Senior Bowl by the Lions. Should Detroit consider drafting Baun?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Draft Profile: Louisiana-Lafayette OL Robert Hunt

Detroit could be on the search for a guard in 2020 NFL draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Simms: Stafford Will Be On Another Team if Lions Don't Make Playoffs

Chris Simms makes a bold prediction regarding the future of Matthew Stafford

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

2020 NFL Combine Review

Rachel Marie offers her takeaways from the 2020 NFL combine

rachelmariesports

by

Lions4Ever

Can Bob Quinn Be Trusted to Sign the Right Running Back in Free Agency?

Bob Quinn has struck out the past two seasons attempting to sign free agent running backs

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Draft Profile: South Illinois Safety Jeremy Chinn

Read how South Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn could fit in Detroit's defensive scheme

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Mock Draft Roundup: Chase Young Falls to Detroit Lions

Lions will have plenty of options in this year's NFL draft. Check out these post combine mock drafts

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Receive Huge Haul from Raiders in Latest Mock Draft

Detroit Lions trade down with Las Vegas Raiders in latest NFL mock draft

John Maakaron

by

V-12 Detroit Diesel

Is LB Kenneth Murray a Fit for the Lions?

Logan Lamorandier dives into the topic of whether or not LB Kenneth Murray is a fit for the Lions

Logan Lamorandier