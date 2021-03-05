Jamie Collins Restructures His Contract

The Detroit Lions continue to work toward improving their salary-cap situation by restructuring the contract of Jamie Collins.

The Lions continued to improve their salary-cap situation Friday by restructuring the contract of veteran linebacker Jamie Collins, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

"The Lions are restructuring LB Jamie Collins’ contract to create salary cap space, source says. He’s on the books for $9 million in total cash for this upcoming season. He gets that. Voidable years added. His cap number of $11.3 million will be lowered significantly," Garafolo reported on social media.



Collins was scheduled to earn $8.8 million in base salary, and counted $11.3 million against the Lions' salary cap.

He secured 101 tackles, one interception, a sack, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles in his first season in Detroit.

In eight NFL seasons, Collins has recorded 676 tackles, 11 interceptions, 25.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles and 36 pass breakups.

In its first cost-cutting move of the offseason, Detroit reportedly agreed to part ways with cornerback Desmond Trufant, leaving Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye and Justin Coleman as the only cornerbacks signed to Detroit's roster for 2021.

The cost-cutting moves made in the past 24 hours have potentially saved Detroit $11 million this upcoming season.

