Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Wide Receiver John Ross

Speedy wideout John Ross made his name at the 2017 NFL Combine.

With expectations from the NFL world that he would dazzle at one of the combine's feature events, Ross went on to run the 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds.

Unfortunately for the fifth-year wideout, his career on the football field has not lived up the hype surrounding his pre-draft workout.

His selection with the No. 9 overall pick has been largely viewed as a disappointment, as Ross has only appeared in 27 career games in four seasons with the Bengals.

New Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes does not appear overly concerned that the roster he inherited has major needs at several different positions, including at wide receiver.

"I will say through my experience, even back with the Rams, I want to say it was probably 2017, that our receiver room flipped pretty quickly within a year, that the Rams were able to add some quality pieces pretty quickly," Holmes said at his latest media session. "To be able to follow a similar kind of blueprint or path or having the experience of seeing how that works and being involved in that process is something that I feel confident -- Dan Campbell and I feel confident -- about us being able to take a similar process.”

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver John Ross © Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Veteran wideout Tyrell Williams was the first signing made in Detroit's efforts to reshape its wide receivers room.

It is currently expected that Kenny Golladay will be designated with the franchise tag by Tuesday's deadline, extending his tenure in Motown for an additional season.

"If the Lions are looking for cheaper options in free agency, John Ross is a former high-first-round pick, like Watkins, whose career has been slow to take off, and Breshad Perriman is another ex-first-rounder whose only real taste of NFL success came while playing for new Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," according to the Detroit Free Press.

Despite struggling with a myriad of injuries, he has demonstrated an ability to be a big-play threat and a knack for finding his way into the end zone.

In 2018, he tied for the Bengals' team lead with seven receiving touchdowns, despite having to address a groin injury for much of the season.

He ranked third in the NFL in receiving yards through the first three weeks of 2019, before landing on the reserve/injured list for eight weeks with a sternoclavicular injury.

If Detroit's front office can land Ross on an affordable, short-term contract, it may not be that much of a risk to take a chance on a 25-year-old player who might benefit from a change of scenery.

