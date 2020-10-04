SI.com
Detroit Lions' Week 4 Inactives: Jones Active, Trufant Returns to Lineup

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions are entering their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints much healthier than their fellow NFC opponent.

New Orleans' injury list is comprised of half a dozen starters, including star wideout Michael Thomas.

During the week, Detroit was able to practice with many of its regulars, including cornerback Desmond Trufant. 

The return of the veteran cornerback will certainly aid Detroit's defense, since he is so familiar with the Saints' offense -- having played for the Atlanta Falcons for several seasons. 

Linebacker Christian Jones, meanwhile, was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. 

In pregame warmups, the veteran linebacker was out on the field two hours before kickoff to test out his left knee. 

Jones appeared to be wearing a knee brace and compression sleeve over his left leg. He will play Sunday.

Here is the full list of the Lions' inactives:

Chris Jones - CB 

C.J. Moore - S 

Elijah Lee - LB 

Logan Stenberg - OL 

Hunter Bryant - TE 

Injured Reserve/PUP List

  • CB Mike Ford
  • RB Bo Scarbrough
  • CB Justin Coleman
  • LG Joe Dahl
  • EDGE Austin Bryant (PUP)

