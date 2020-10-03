Can the Lions Blow Out the Saints?

The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to even their season record with a victory over the New Orleans Saints this Sunday at Ford Field.

New Orleans is hoping to avoid a three-game losing streak, and is coming into the Week 4 matchup with an injured group of players.

Six starters will not suit up against Detroit, including standout wide receiver Michael Thomas.

The Saints' defense has struggled to keep opponents off the scoreboard, as it's given up 11 touchdowns and 94 points in 2020 -- an average of 31.3 points per game.

This may provide Detroit an opportunity to win handedly, if all three phases perform at the level they are capable of.

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

Running back Adrian Peterson being given more of the workload to start the 2020 season.

Whether Detroit's offense can fix its red-zone issues.

How important it is for Detroit to secure the victory over New Orleans.

Ty Johnson being released and why Logan feels it was a mistake by general manager Bob Quinn.

