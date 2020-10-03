Lions Have Legitimate Chance of Going on a Winning Streak

The Detroit Lions have a chance at starting a win streak in their Week 4 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Yes, you read that right.

The Lions, who haven't won two straight games since winning back-to-back against the Chargers and Eagles, respectively, in Weeks 2 and 3 a season ago, can notch their second consecutive victory by beating Drew Brees and the Saints Sunday.

And guess what, as weird as it sounds, it's a definite possibility.

The Saints own the same exact record as the Lions through three weeks, sitting at 1-2.

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

And thus far, Brees has not looked like the same guy that will be enshrined in Canton one day as a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

He's on pace for his lowest amount of yards per pass attempt (7.3) since throwing for just 7.2 per attempt in 2005 with the then-San Diego Chargers.

He was far from vintage Brees at that point in his career and the same can be said now for the 41-year-old.

Don't expect him to miraculously revert to his old ways in this one, either.

Although he's facing a rather weak Detroit secondary, he'll be without his star wideout in Michael Thomas for a third consecutive week -- a big downfield target for Brees and New Orleans' passing attack.

It should aid the Lions in preventing Brees from throwing for 300 yards -- which is something he has only done once during the 2020 campaign (Week 2 against the Raiders).

And if Matt Patricia & Co. succeed in limiting Brees' productivity through the air, they have a great shot in winning this game.

And I'm picking the Lions -- yes, I know I'm setting myself up for major disappointment -- to do just that in this early October tilt.

If Detroit can use the bye week to get even healthier, look for Detroit to take advantage of a weaker schedule to potentially go on a long winning streak!

