Watching Detroit Lions strong safety Duron Harmon through the first three games of the 2020 regular season was like watching the team play with 10.5 men on defense.

As a scout, there is nothing in the world that irritates me more than a player who clearly has the physical ability and flashes the physical ability, but then clearly chooses to grossly underachieve.

I can handle players who cannot do it because they do not have the ability. Those players at least have an excuse.

Harmon has no excuse.

He may have come from New England, but he left New England at its airport en route to Detroit.

I have absolutely zero idea how Lions head man Matt Patricia can watch the film and even find a way to justify keeping Harmon out on the field.

He is repeatedly getting the Lions beat.

Look at the two touchdown runs Green Bay's Aaron Jones had. The angles Harmon takes to Jones make me want to throw up in my mouth, especially on that 75-yard touchdown run.

As for his one interception against Arizona, it was tipped up in the air, and literally fell into his arms, as if it was dropped from heaven.

He could not catch another one that hit him in the hands in the same game.

This guy is the complete opposite of a playmaker, and the most frustrating part is he shows from time to time that he has the ability to do it. He just chooses not to.

Something that struck me is when I watched the Lions' defense through the first three games, Harmon gave me the impression he must be a good player because I kept seeing No. 26 around the action. But, when I actually studied him, I found that he tends to avoid the action.

Without further ado, here is my report.

SS #26 Duron Harmon - 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

GRADE: F+ (a player that's going to get the Lions beat)

2020 games evaluated: 9/13 vs. CHI, 9/20 vs. GB and 9/27 vs. AZ.

Scouting Report

Heady safety, with above-average playing speed and range who is a physical tackler. But, he is extremely passive, and gives a very inconsistent effort.

Often lines up playing deep center field for the Lions, and he does everything he can to keep his jersey clean. He often ends up around the pile at the conclusion of plays, but he is rarely the one making the stops. He showed he can drive downhill and make punishing contact, and he is a solid tackler. Just rarely does it. Instead, often does just enough to end up around the action after the fact and cheerlead those who are actually making the plays. Reluctantly gets involved. If he has to be involved, he tends to wait until the ball carrier gets to him wherever he is downfield. Rarely aggresses inward toward the line of scrimmage.

Tends to drop deeper in pass coverage schemes, and he shows a very disturbing tendency to hesitate just enough to not get there in time when providing help over the top in the deep halves. Often left corners on an island to fend for themselves. Did flash the ability against Arizona to get there in these situations. So, he can do it, but chooses not to most of the time. Appears to not be going full speed at times as well. Does show the ability to close hard and fast on underneath routes, but he is inconsistent at doing that, too. Often appears tentative, and took a number of delayed and bad angles in support. There were a number of times when he looked hesitant or could be seen letting up or jogging when the play was still happening. Very disappointing.

He is part of the problem in Detroit.

He seems much more interested in avoiding contact and potential injury while prolonging his career.

He looks far more concerned about collecting a paycheck than helping the Lions win.

The only reason I gave him an "F+" instead of an "F-" is because he shows he has the ability and the knowledge of the scheme. But, I doubt the scheme is drawn up to keep his jersey clean and have him run around out there reluctantly or at half speed.

The F+ is me giving him the "benefit of the doubt."

Losing games because the Lions do not have the talent to win is one thing.

But, losing games when players DO have the talent and are choosing not to use it while being allowed to stay out on the field is something completely different.

I cannot even invent any more words to express how disappointed I was in his play on the field.

It is no wonder why the Lions are 1-2.

Just turn on the film and watch No. 26.

