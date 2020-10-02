SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 4 Predictions

John Maakaron

Week 4 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

The Denver Broncos were victorious over the New York Jets, 37-28, in a game that saw the Jets get flagged for six personal foul penalties. 

An angered Vic Fangio was heard telling his team to avoid handshakes with the Jets postgame and to go straight to the locker room. 

Fangio wasn't even willing to shake the hands of Jets head coach Adam Gase. 

Last week, two staffers successfully picked 15 of the 16 games. 

This week, the two highest finishers went 12-3-1. 

Three staffers went 11-4-1 last week.

Yours truly was able to go 12-3-1 (33-14-1) and has placed himself near the top of the leaderboard by correctly picking 69% of games through Week 3.

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

More from SI All Lions:

No Fans at Ford Field for Foreseeable Future 

Detroit Lions Waive RB Ty Johnson, Activate Jayron Kearse

Adrian Peterson Shares Secret to Longevity

Should Lions Abandon the Run against Saints?

Grading Bob Quinn's Second-Round Draft Picks

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Grading Bob Quinn's Second-Round Draft Picks

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn has struggled to find impactful talent in the second round of the NFL Draft.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Should Lions Abandon the Run against Saints?

New Orleans Saints defense continues to remain stout against the run which will challenge Detroit Lions offense.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Jack Fox Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Detroit Lions rookie punter Jack Fox named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

John Maakaron

by

Daniel Kelly

Lions' Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Hand, Trufant, Bryant Limited

Read more on the Detroit Lions initial Week 4 injury report released Wednesday.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Lions' Week 4 Thursday Injury Report

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 4 Thursday injury report.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Taylor Decker Has Not Allowed a Sack in 2020

Read more on how good Taylor Decker has been through the first three weeks of the 2020 season

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

No Fans at Ford Field for Foreseeable Future

It is not likely fans will attend Detroit Lions games at Ford Field anytime soon.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 Improvements Jeff Okudah Must Make

Read more on the three improvements Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah must make as an NFL cornerback moving forward

Daniel Kelly

Darrell Bevell Says Adrian Peterson Wants Even More Carries

Read more on Adrian Peterson's current role in the Detroit Lions offense.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Lions QB Coach Shares Why Matthew Stafford Excels in Fourth-Quarter

Read more on why Matthew Stafford is able to perform well late in games in the fourth-quarter for the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

LeoBoiler