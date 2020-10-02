SI NFL Team Publishers Week 4 Predictions

Week 4 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

The Denver Broncos were victorious over the New York Jets, 37-28, in a game that saw the Jets get flagged for six personal foul penalties.

An angered Vic Fangio was heard telling his team to avoid handshakes with the Jets postgame and to go straight to the locker room.

Fangio wasn't even willing to shake the hands of Jets head coach Adam Gase.

Last week, two staffers successfully picked 15 of the 16 games.

This week, the two highest finishers went 12-3-1.

Three staffers went 11-4-1 last week.

Yours truly was able to go 12-3-1 (33-14-1) and has placed himself near the top of the leaderboard by correctly picking 69% of games through Week 3.

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

More from SI All Lions:

No Fans at Ford Field for Foreseeable Future

Detroit Lions Waive RB Ty Johnson, Activate Jayron Kearse

Adrian Peterson Shares Secret to Longevity

Should Lions Abandon the Run against Saints?

Grading Bob Quinn's Second-Round Draft Picks

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast