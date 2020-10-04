SI.com
Game On: Lions-Saints NFL Game To Take Place Sunday

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions-New Orleans Saints matchup will be played this week. 

It was confirmed Sunday morning that Saints fullback Michael Burton's second coronavirus test came back negative and his POC test also came back negative.

The Titans-Steelers was the first NFL game postponed due to the pandemic when several players and members of the Titans organization tested positive for coronavirus. 

Earlier this this week, the Chiefs-Patriots Week 4 matchup was postponed after Cam Newton of New England tested positive.

On Saturday evening, Burton reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Pro Football Talk, New Orleans became aware of the positive test result after arriving in Detroit Saturday evening ahead of their Week 4 game against Detroit at Ford Field Sunday afternoon.

Burton was re-tested to determine if the result was a false-positive. 

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had a similar false-positive test during training camp. 

As a result, new protocols were put into place to prevent inaccurate tests from automatically disqualifying players from competing on Sundays.

Detroit (1-2) will take on New Orleans (1-2) 1 p.m. from Ford Field.

