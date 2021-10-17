Huddle Up: Detroit Lions' Week 6 Projected Depth Chart

Here are the members of the Detroit Lions who will be counted on to aid the team against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

The Detroit Lions should have the services of tight end T.J. Hockenson, running backs Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift, along with outside linebacker Trey Flowers for their Week 6 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

All were listed as questionable on the injury report that was released on Friday.

On Saturday, pursuant to the Standard Elevation Addendum, the Lions promoted wide receiver Geronimo Allison and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to the active roster for their contest with the Bengals.

Here are the players that Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Co. will be counting on in Week 6, in their attempt to secure their first victory of the 2021 season.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff

David Blough

Running back (4)

Fullback (1)

Wide receiver (6)

Tight end (2)

T.J. Hockenson

Darren Fells

Offensive line (8)

Penei Sewell

Jonah Jackson

Evan Brown

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Matt Nelson

Logan Stenberg

Will Holden

Ryan McCollum

Defensive linemen (7)

EDGE (5)

Trey Flowers

Charles Harris

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

Jesse Lemonier

Linebackers (5)

Defensive backs (11)

Special teams (3)