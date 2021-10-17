    • October 17, 2021
    Huddle Up: Detroit Lions' Week 6 Projected Depth Chart

    Here are the members of the Detroit Lions who will be counted on to aid the team against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions should have the services of tight end T.J. Hockenson, running backs Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift, along with outside linebacker Trey Flowers for their Week 6 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals

    All were listed as questionable on the injury report that was released on Friday. 

    On Saturday, pursuant to the Standard Elevation Addendum, the Lions promoted wide receiver Geronimo Allison and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to the active roster for their contest with the Bengals.

    Here are the players that Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Co. will be counting on in Week 6, in their attempt to secure their first victory of the 2021 season.

    Quarterback (2)

    Running back (4)

    Fullback (1)

    Wide receiver (6)

    Tight end (2)

    Offensive line (8)

    Defensive linemen (7)

    EDGE (5)

    • Trey Flowers
    • Charles Harris
    • Julian Okwara
    • Austin Bryant
    • Jesse Lemonier

    Linebackers (5)

    Defensive backs (11)

    Special teams (3)

