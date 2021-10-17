Huddle Up: Detroit Lions' Week 6 Projected Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions should have the services of tight end T.J. Hockenson, running backs Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift, along with outside linebacker Trey Flowers for their Week 6 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
All were listed as questionable on the injury report that was released on Friday.
On Saturday, pursuant to the Standard Elevation Addendum, the Lions promoted wide receiver Geronimo Allison and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to the active roster for their contest with the Bengals.
Here are the players that Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Co. will be counting on in Week 6, in their attempt to secure their first victory of the 2021 season.
Quarterback (2)
- Jared Goff
- David Blough
Running back (4)
- D’Andre Swift
- Jamaal Williams
- Godwin Igwebuike
- Jermar Jefferson
Fullback (1)
Wide receiver (6)
- Kalif Raymond
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Trinity Benson
- KhaDarel Hodge
- Geronimo Allison
- Tom Kennedy
Tight end (2)
- T.J. Hockenson
- Darren Fells
Offensive line (8)
- Penei Sewell
- Jonah Jackson
- Evan Brown
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Matt Nelson
- Logan Stenberg
- Will Holden
- Ryan McCollum
Defensive linemen (7)
- Michael Brockers
- Nick Williams
- Alim McNeill
- Levi Onwuzurike
- John Penisini
- Jashon Cornell
- Eric Banks
EDGE (5)
- Trey Flowers
- Charles Harris
- Julian Okwara
- Austin Bryant
- Jesse Lemonier
Linebackers (5)
- Alex Anzalone
- Derrick Barnes
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- Anthony Pittman
- Josh Woods
Defensive backs (11)
- Amani Oruwariye
- Jerry Jacobs
- Bobby Price
- A.J. Parker
- Nickell-Robey Coleman
- Mark Gilbert
- Tracy Walker
- Will Harris
- Dean Marlowe
- C.J. Moore
- Daryl Worley
Special teams (3)
- Jack Fox
- Austin Seibert
- Scott Daly