Expectations for Rookie LB Derrick Barnes Explored

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss the increased role for rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes in the defense on the latest LionsMaven podcast.

A few raised eyebrows were raised when rookie Derrick Barnes did not play a single defensive snap against the Green Bay Packers.

As is the case with roster decisions in the National Football League, one week a player is sitting out and the next they are thrust into new and increased roles.

For Barnes, his opportunity will now come against the Baltimore Ravens, as the ream has decided to move on from veteran linebacker Jamie Collins.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Lions Week 3 matchup, Barnes did not express any hard feelings for how he was utilized the first couple weeks of the season.

“I’m a rookie, I have a lot to learn. I had great veterans in from of me. Alex (Anzalone), Jamie (Collins). Those guys who taught me a lot," Barnes said. “I would go to the them for questions and answers. I can’t really say that it frustrated me that much cause I knew I was a rookie, I had more to learn, I need to develop.”

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn expressed what Barnes can bring to the table and the need for younger players on the roster to get in the mix at this point in the season.

"Barnes is a guy that brings an element of speed, explosiveness, just who he is and I think I told you guys this before, as a coach, you want to put as many good players on the field as you can and sometimes you have two good players at the same spot," he said. "So, I think it’s just a good idea for us to start using these guys and start allowing them to play.”

Also discussed on this week's podcast:

Can quarterback Jared Goff carry the team for one game?

Ravens-Lions Week 3 preview.

A review of the Lions first two games of the 2021 season.

Should the Lions consider trading LT Taylor Decker?

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER