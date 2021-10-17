Predictions: Bengals-Lions
Detroit has proven time and time again it will play until the final whistle. The Bengals, meanwhile, couldn't finish a game they had won against the Packers. I think Cincinnati is an intimidating opponent, given all the offensive weapons it has. But, the Lions could certainly make this a game.
Detroit will be competitive through all four quarters, and D'Andre Swift is due for a breakout game on the ground. However, the passing attack of Joe Burrow and company is too much for a struggling secondary. This game is close, but not close enough.
Bengals 38, Lions 24
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is off to a terrific start to his sophomore campaign in the NFL.
Through five weeks, he's completed 71.7 percent of his passes -- the fourth-highest mark in the league -- and he's formed an electric connection with rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase.
I think the Burrow-Chase combo will prove to be too much for Detroit's young, inexperienced secondary to handle, and as a result, the Lions remain winless.
Bengals 24, Lions 14
Recommended Lions Articles
How to Watch Lions vs. Bengals: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions' take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.
Photo Gallery: Motor City Comic Con
The three-day convention is taking place in Novi, Michigan this weekend after a brief hiatus in 2020.
Rumor: Influential People at LSU 'Really High' on Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker is drawing a significant amount of attention since Michigan State has started the 2021 season with a 7-0 record.
Joe Burrow, the young franchise quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, is the name to watch. He will make all the difference in this one. While Detroit has shown resilience, which is a good sign, the Lions will find it tough to keep up. It is really early in the season to be scrambling to field reserve receivers.
Bengals 37, Lions 25
After an emotional display following his team's Week 5 loss to the Vikings, head coach Dan Campbell should have the strong support of the roster this week.
I believe this is a winnable game. Detroit's defense has come to play the past couple of weeks, led by outside linebacker Charles Harris. The one major concern I have is cornerback Jerry Jacobs potentially matching up against Ja'Marr Chase.
Hopefully, Aaron Glenn's defense can make plays late in the game when it is time to close out the Bengals.
This should be a close game that comes down to the wire. After all of the tough losses, Detroit finally comes out on the right side of the scoreboard.
Lions 23, Bengals 20