Predictions: Bengals-Lions

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Week 6 contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions.

Christian Booher

Detroit has proven time and time again it will play until the final whistle. The Bengals, meanwhile, couldn't finish a game they had won against the Packers. I think Cincinnati is an intimidating opponent, given all the offensive weapons it has. But, the Lions could certainly make this a game.

Detroit will be competitive through all four quarters, and D'Andre Swift is due for a breakout game on the ground. However, the passing attack of Joe Burrow and company is too much for a struggling secondary. This game is close, but not close enough.

Bengals 38, Lions 24

Vito Chirco

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is off to a terrific start to his sophomore campaign in the NFL.

Through five weeks, he's completed 71.7 percent of his passes -- the fourth-highest mark in the league -- and he's formed an electric connection with rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase.

I think the Burrow-Chase combo will prove to be too much for Detroit's young, inexperienced secondary to handle, and as a result, the Lions remain winless.

Bengals 24, Lions 14

Daniel Kelly

Joe Burrow, the young franchise quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, is the name to watch. He will make all the difference in this one. While Detroit has shown resilience, which is a good sign, the Lions will find it tough to keep up. It is really early in the season to be scrambling to field reserve receivers.

Bengals 37, Lions 25

John Maakaron

After an emotional display following his team's Week 5 loss to the Vikings, head coach Dan Campbell should have the strong support of the roster this week.

I believe this is a winnable game. Detroit's defense has come to play the past couple of weeks, led by outside linebacker Charles Harris. The one major concern I have is cornerback Jerry Jacobs potentially matching up against Ja'Marr Chase.

Hopefully, Aaron Glenn's defense can make plays late in the game when it is time to close out the Bengals.

This should be a close game that comes down to the wire. After all of the tough losses, Detroit finally comes out on the right side of the scoreboard.

Lions 23, Bengals 20