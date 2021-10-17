How to Watch Lions vs. Bengals: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
The Detroit Lions will take the field Sunday afternoon at Ford Field in search of their first victory of the 2021 NFL season.
After losing to the Minnesota Vikings to fall to 0-5, head coach Dan Campbell struggled to hold back tears during his post game media session.
This week provides Detroit an opportunity to regroup in order to accomplish their goal of securing their first victory on the season.
Campbell was asked earlier this week if he had observed improvements with his coaching staff.
“We have because it’s -- first of all, just being able to work together and get through all of these -- get through just all of the ins and outs of working with one another, then working with me, game day, and building game plans together," Campbell said.
Campbell added, "You figure a lot out about each other. Really, no different than players, but what the strength of your staff is. Some excel at different areas than others and, how do you blend that and how do they complement each other? And so, it’s evolving and you’re figuring it out and that’s as big of a part of it as the players as well. And then inside of that, you do. You get the injuries, and so you’re kind of adapting to that and where you go. It’s getting better, but it is. It’s a process.”
Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Date: Sunday, October, 17 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Location: Ford Field
TV: Fox
TV announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial
- Point spread: Cincinnati -3.5 (-110), Detroit +3.5 (-110)
- Point total: 46.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Minnesota (-188), Detroit (+155)
- Opening line: Cincinnati -3.5