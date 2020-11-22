SI.com
5 Players That Must Shine to Win against Carolina Panthers

John Maakaron

In order for the Detroit Lions to leave Bank of America Stadium with a victory on Sunday, these five members of the Detroit Lions' roster must play at a high level.

1.) Wide receiver Marvin Hall 

With star wideout Kenny Golladay out this week, Hall could be provided an opportunity to shine this week in Detroit's passing game. 

He has been targeted more over the past month and should continue to be Detroit's deep threat this week. 

2.) Guard Jonah Jackson

With quarterback Matthew Stafford dealing with a partial ligament tear in the thumb of his throwing hand, it is safe to reason that Detroit's offensive line must do a great job of protecting their starting quarterback. 

Jackson has become a fixture and a productive member of Detroit's offensive line, alongside Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow. 

This week, Detroit's versatile guard could square off against rookie defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

If Detroit is to establish the running game this week, Jackson will need to play an integral role.

jackson5
© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

3.) Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Detroit's top cornerback could draw the assignment of covering wide receiver Robby Anderson this week. 

If Detroit's defense can limit the productivity of Carolina's passing attack this week, more pressure would be put on a rushing attack that will be without Christian McCaffrey. 

Oruwariye has the ability to contribute this week in making Carolina's offense one dimensional. 

4.) Running back Kerryon Johnson

Relegated to being Detroit's third-down blocking back, Johnson has embraced his current role without becoming angry or complaining. 

With emerging rookie D'Andre Swift out with a concussion, the third-year back will have an opportunity to remind supporters that he can still aid the team by rushing the football. 

A solid performance by Detroit's running game will take the pressure off of Stafford, who may be limited due to a thumb injury. 

5.) Defensive end Everson Griffen

Last week, Griffen tied a Lions franchise record with five quarterback hits against Alex Smith. 

With injuries to Trey Flowers, Da'Shawn Hand and Austin Bryant forcing them to miss the game in Carolina on Sunday, Griffen will now be called upon to contribute heavily.

If Teddy Bridgewater is not able to start, Griffen should pounce at the opportunity to hit P.J. Walker.

