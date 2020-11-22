Predictions: Lions-Panthers

Vito Chirco

Matt Prater bailed out the Lions a week ago against the Washington Football Team with a 59-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired.

I don't think Detroit will be as lucky this week, even if Teddy Bridgewater is unable to start under center for the Panthers.

Matthew Stafford, with a torn ligament in the thumb on his throwing hand, is set to start for the Lions. However, he'll be without his two biggest weapons in rookie running back D'Andre Swift and fourth-year wideout Kenny Golladay.

On the defensive side of the ball, expect Detroit to have a tough time all day long trying to stop running back Mike Davis, who will be starting in place of Christian McCaffrey, and wide receiver DJ Moore.

It all adds up to a Lions loss in Week 11, albeit by a small margin. Panthers 28, Lions 24

Logan Lamorandier

Injuries have derailed both offenses. No D’Andre Swift, Kenny Golladay, Danny Amendola and a nagging thumb injury on the throwing hand of Matthew Stafford are going to limit Darrell Bevell’s offense. Considering the Lions' defense can make any opposing quarterback look good, I don’t think it matters who the signal-caller is for Carolina -- he will put up points.

In the end, it should be a close game. But, I can easily see the Panthers scoring more points, as they establish a run game and get a few big plays from their playmakers on the outside. Panthers 27, Lions 23

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports

John Maakaron

With all of the injuries suffered by both teams, this seems like a battle of attrition at this point. I'm curious to see how Matthew Stafford looks on Sunday. Also, if P.J. Walker does indeed start for Carolina, what does the XFL alum bring to the table, running Matt Rhule's offense.

Detroit should win a close game, due to having the better quarterback and more experience on defense. Lions 30, Panthers 27

Adam Strozynski

This is one of those games where its good for the season and short-term success. But, over the long term, it's going to rip your heart out and put you further behind your process to build a contender.

Teddy Bridgewater looks more and more likely to be sidelined with a knee injury, meaning this Carolina Panther offense will be without its two most important players, as running back Christian McCaffrey is banged up with a shoulder injury.

The beat-up Panthers offense and young, revamped -- but still bad -- defense shouldn't challenge the Detroit Lions this week.

Yes, Matthew Stafford is dealing with a thumb injury on his throwing hand. Yes, Kenny Golladay and D'Andre Swift are not playing this week. However, this offense will get the job done with second-and-third-teamers.

The defense should look like a threat, and apply pressure to former XFL standout P.J. Walker, forcing him into some bad throws and turnovers.

It would be a closer game and a different story if Bridgewater was healthy and under center. Instead, the Lions win, and it hurts the future. Lions 32, Panthers 17

