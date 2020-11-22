SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Predictions: Lions-Panthers

Vito Chirco

Vito Chirco 

Matt Prater bailed out the Lions a week ago against the Washington Football Team with a 59-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired. 

I don't think Detroit will be as lucky this week, even if Teddy Bridgewater is unable to start under center for the Panthers. 

Matthew Stafford, with a torn ligament in the thumb on his throwing hand, is set to start for the Lions. However, he'll be without his two biggest weapons in rookie running back D'Andre Swift and fourth-year wideout Kenny Golladay. 

On the defensive side of the ball, expect Detroit to have a tough time all day long trying to stop running back Mike Davis, who will be starting in place of Christian McCaffrey, and wide receiver DJ Moore. 

It all adds up to a Lions loss in Week 11, albeit by a small margin. Panthers 28, Lions 24 

Logan Lamorandier 

Injuries have derailed both offenses. No D’Andre Swift, Kenny Golladay, Danny Amendola and a nagging thumb injury on the throwing hand of Matthew Stafford are going to limit Darrell Bevell’s offense. Considering the Lions' defense can make any opposing quarterback look good, I don’t think it matters who the signal-caller is for Carolina -- he will put up points. 

In the end, it should be a close game. But, I can easily see the Panthers scoring more points, as they establish a run game and get a few big plays from their playmakers on the outside. Panthers 27, Lions 23 

USATSI_15088818_168388382_lowres
Carolina Panthers running back Mike DavisBob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports

John Maakaron 

With all of the injuries suffered by both teams, this seems like a battle of attrition at this point. I'm curious to see how Matthew Stafford looks on Sunday. Also, if P.J. Walker does indeed start for Carolina, what does the XFL alum bring to the table, running Matt Rhule's offense. 

Detroit should win a close game, due to having the better quarterback and more experience on defense. Lions 30, Panthers 27

Adam Strozynski 

This is one of those games where its good for the season and short-term success. But, over the long term, it's going to rip your heart out and put you further behind your process to build a contender. 

Teddy Bridgewater looks more and more likely to be sidelined with a knee injury, meaning this Carolina Panther offense will be without its two most important players, as running back Christian McCaffrey is banged up with a shoulder injury. 

The beat-up Panthers offense and young, revamped -- but still bad -- defense shouldn't challenge the Detroit Lions this week. 

Yes, Matthew Stafford is dealing with a thumb injury on his throwing hand. Yes, Kenny Golladay and D'Andre Swift are not playing this week. However, this offense will get the job done with second-and-third-teamers.

The defense should look like a threat, and apply pressure to former XFL standout P.J. Walker, forcing him into some bad throws and turnovers. 

It would be a closer game and a different story if Bridgewater was healthy and under center. Instead, the Lions win, and it hurts the future. Lions 32, Panthers 17 

More from SI All Lions:

Da'Shawn Hand, Austin Bryant Ruled Out Sunday against Carolina

Podcast: Why Isn't T.J. Hockenson More Productive?

Scouting Romeo Okwara

Adrian Peterson Says D'Andre Swift Should Have Started 'Two or Three Weeks Ago'

Lions' Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Swift, Golladay, Amendola Out

Poll: Can the Lions Count on Kerryon Johnson against Carolina

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Da Ti
Da Ti

Three keys to a Lions victory on Sunday:

1 Offense must score points

2 Defense must hold Panthers to less points than the Lions.

3 Special teams must execute well.

I should be a writer.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kelly Stafford Struggles Living in 'Dictatorship That We Call Michigan'

Read more on Matthew Stafford's wife struggling with the recent shutdown enforced by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

John Maakaron

by

Sgabe

5 Free Agents Lions Should Target in Offseason

Read more on the five players the Lions should target in free agency this offseason

Daniel Kelly

by

kkoz

5 Lions-Panthers Questions with Schuyler Callihan of SI AllPanthers

Schuyler Callihan of SI AllPanthers answers five questions regarding the Lions' Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideTherese

Da'Shawn Hand, Austin Bryant Downgraded to Out against Carolina

The Detroit Lions are dealing with a rash of injuries, heading into their Week 11 matchup against Carolina.

John Maakaron

Scouting Romeo Okwara

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara

Daniel Kelly

by

OnePrideTherese

Peterson Says Lions Should Have Started Swift 'Two or Three Weeks Ago'

Adrian Peterson resumes his role as starter, after D'Andre Swift suffers brain injury.

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideTherese

Why Isn't T.J. Hockenson More Productive?

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss why T.J. Hockenson hasn't been more productive on the latest LionsMaven podcast

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideTherese

Mailbag: What's the Long-Term Outlook on D'Andre Swift?

This week's Detroit Lions mailbag features questions on D'Andre Swift's potential, Matt Patricia's future, should Romeo Okwara be given a long-term contract and more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Da Ti

Detroit Lions Promote Mohamed Sanu, Frank Herron from Practice Squad

Detroit Lions make a couple of roster moves ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideTherese

Poll: Can the Lions Count on Kerryon Johnson against Carolina?

Read more on whether the Lions can count on Kerryon Johnson for consistent production against the Panthers

Vito Chirco